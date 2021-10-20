St. Martin Public Library to close for construction Nov. 1st-February 1st.

The National Park Service has designated Downtown Pascagoula as a historic district. The Downtown Pascagoula District, historically known as the Scranton Historic District, is roughly bounded by Krebs Avenue, Pascagoula Street, Convent Avenue, and Frederic Street. This month, the National Park Service designated the area as a historic district. Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman said, “There is so much rich history here. Having our downtown now as an integral part of our history is just another key step in progress continuing to advance our goals in becoming the best community we can be.”

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO