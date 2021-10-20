Ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman reveals new dates for postponed US solo concerts

On October 14th sign up to the Caped Crusader Collector Club and receive a membership pack containing an individually numbered membership card, a signed (by Rick) welcome letter, an exclusive year book full of rare photos, articles and memorabilia from Rick's personal archive, a sticker and four 8x10 photos. You will also receive the first exclusive CCCC CD release, which is the previously unreleased Wakeman soundtrack from the feature film, “She.” The following three releases for the year will feature rare and live music from the Wakeman vaults. Further, there will be three exclusive CD releases issued within the year, which members will receive automatically through the post periodically. Please note, these releases will not be released to the general public, either online or at any other retailer.

