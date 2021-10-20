CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman reveals new dates for postponed US solo concerts

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman launched the 2021 U.S. leg of his Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour earlier this month, but many of the originally announced dates wound up being postponed because of issues regarding COVID-19 restrictions. As he continues playing a portion of his 2021 stateside outing,...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
gratefulweb.com

Join Keyboard Legend Rick Wakeman’s Caped Crusader Collector Club

On October 14th sign up to the Caped Crusader Collector Club and receive a membership pack containing an individually numbered membership card, a signed (by Rick) welcome letter, an exclusive year book full of rare photos, articles and memorabilia from Rick's personal archive, a sticker and four 8x10 photos. You will also receive the first exclusive CCCC CD release, which is the previously unreleased Wakeman soundtrack from the feature film, “She.” The following three releases for the year will feature rare and live music from the Wakeman vaults. Further, there will be three exclusive CD releases issued within the year, which members will receive automatically through the post periodically. Please note, these releases will not be released to the general public, either online or at any other retailer.
MUSIC
hamlethub.com

Prog Rock Legend Rick Wakeman of YES Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on October 30 with a brand new tour

Rick Wakeman has much to celebrate these days. The keyboard legend was recently honored as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the Queen of England. And now, after many months on lockdown in the U.K. he’s finally back on the road after his long-delayed follow up to 2019’s sold out The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour - The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Grumpier Old Rock Star' Rick Wakeman's Sheldon Concert Hall show is postponed

Update: This concert is being rescheduled to a date in early 2022. Ticket holders should retain their tickets., which will be valid once the new dates are confirmed. An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible. Original post: Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Lockport Union-Sun

JENNINGS: A 'Roundabout' chat with Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman’s scheduled performance at Babeville later this month has been postponed, but not before the former Yes keyboard wizard took time out of his schedule to conduct a phone interview to discuss his iconic solo album, “The Six Wives of Henry VIII.”. Wakeman joined Yes in 1971, replacing keyboardist...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

RICK WAKEMAN Announces Rescheduled 2022 Solo Tour Dates

Rescheduled dates for Rick Wakeman’s The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour of the US have now been announced for February/March 2022. Tickets for the original 2021 concerts will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and are on-sale now. Visit Rick’s website for the theatres’ sites for tickets and information.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Wakeman
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
David Bowie
newcity.com

Long-Distance Runaround: A Conversation with Rick Wakeman in Advance of His Upcoming Show at Copernicus Center

Rick Wakeman is renowned for a number of things. Dressed in his omnipresent cape, the Royal College of Music alumnus is best known as the on-again, off-again keyboardist for Yes. He first joined the progressive rock group in 1971, appearing on their breakthrough third album, 1971’s “Fragile.” That record features the hits “Roundabout” and “Long Distance Runaround.” Wakeman left the group in 1974, but subsequently rejoined and quit again no less than four more times. And that doesn’t even count his eight years in ARW, a band with fellow ex-Yes men Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin.
CHICAGO, IL
jack1065.com

Bruce Springsteen discusses his latest projects and performs “The River” on ‘The Late Show’

Bruce Springsteen paid a visit to CBS’ The Late Show on Wednesday, where he discussed, among other things, Renegades: Born in the USA, the book Bruce co-authored with former president Barack Obama coming out on Tuesday; and The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a film and album documenting Springsteen’s performances with the E Street Band at the historic MUSE benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, being released in various formats in November.
POTUS
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Daily Freeman

Frankie Vallie concert in Kingston postponed to March

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons concert scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Ulster Performing Arts Center on Broadway has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 6, because of an illness, the Bardavon announced Thursday. In a statement to fans, Valli said he was disappointed that what...
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboardist#Concerts#Rock Roll Hall#Abc Audio
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy