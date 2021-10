Later this year, progressive house supergroup Swedish House Mafia will share their debut album Paradise Again. This week, they'll drop "Moth To A Flame," a new collaboration with The Weeknd, and on Tuesday, a snippet of the track emerged on Abel Tesfaye's social media pages. The Mafia already indicated that they were aiming for a Daft Punk-level of pop chart dominance with the single "Lifetime" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, and the brief hint of "Moth To A Flame" — with big, brooding synths that wouldn't be out of place in a production from Weeknd collaborator Gesaffelstein — continues on that path. The track will follow "Take My Breath," the first single from The Weeknd's upcoming album.

