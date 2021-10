Last week, Senate Republicans again uniformly blocked Democrats’ attempt to begin debate on urgently needed voting rights legislation. The minority party’s filibuster of the Freedom to Vote Act—and their expected filibuster of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA) in the coming days—are just two of several harmful blockades of voting rights bills over the past year, at a time when U.S. democracy is under increasing assault by partisan actors. With no other viable options left—and with President Joe Biden’s recent remarks signaling support for fundamental change of the filibuster rules—the Senate should expeditiously move to reform the arcane filibuster and pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the VRAA with a simple majority vote.

