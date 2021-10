Coming into this season, some of the Penguins’ biggest question marks could be found in the crease. While they could have pursued a trade or a free agent upgrade after a disappointing postseason, general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey ops Brian Burke instead chose to keep the goaltending tandem of Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith intact. The one change was to the staff, where Andy Chiodo took the reins as the NHL goaltending coach.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO