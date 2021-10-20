CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Tap Club helps students enjoy art of dancing

By Isabel Christine Brown
 6 days ago

Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. the BYU Tap Club meets in the Richards Building to enjoy music and movement. Faculty and students can come together and share their love of tap dancing with other enthusiasts. “It’s my first year at the Tap Club. But I know the president,...

