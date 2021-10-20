CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

After being awarded $200K, this NYC community activist will help undocumented military with immigration challenges

By Kristin F. Dalton
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – West Brighton resident Cesar Vargas, a well-known community activist and immigration lawyer, is one of five recipients citywide of the David Prize. The David Prize – named after billionaire real estate developer David C. Walentas -- is an annual $1 million award given to select New York...

www.silive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Supreme Court justice candidate Ron Castorina alleges ‘political bias,’ refuses NYC Bar interview. They label him ‘not approved.’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Richmond County Bar Association’s (RCBA) Judiciary Review Committee released its ratings and approved all judiciary candidates except Supreme Court candidate Hon. Ronald Castorina Jr., who is currently is a Civil Court judge. Subsequently, the New York City Bar Association (NYCBA), which also released its judiciary...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Running Association honors the legacy of Arnold Obey by handing out laptops to students at PS 31

When the corner of Jersey street and Crescent Avenue was renamed “Arnold Obey Way” last June, the Staten Island Running Association, through the generous support of friends, families and sponsors, distributed commemorative shirts in honor of the late local sportsman. “We did have a problem,” said SIRA Board Chair Jeff...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Menchaca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#The David Prize#The U S Army Reserves#Marines
The Staten Island Advance

Following melee at Susan Wagner caught on video, NYC mayor addresses safety agents, announces scanning

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- City leaders said Monday they believe that, despite vaccination mandates that have impacted School Safety agents, public high schools have adequate security staffing – but that unannounced student scanning will be put in place to address recent “issues.”. “We know there’s some schools where there’s been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Firefighters host an awareness day for a 13-year-old Prince’s Bay boy with disorder affecting under 3,000 worldwide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To mark the third anniversary of the nationally recognized Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day, FDNY firefighter John DiMicelli of Ladder 87/Engine 167 in Annadale hosted an event to support Princes Bay resident Drew Denmark, a 13 year-old student of P37R in Great Kills, who has the rare disorder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Staten Island Advance

Not sure I trust insurance companies with my health (letter to the editor)

Right now, tens of thousands of retired NYC workers have to make a decision: Pay $2,500 per person to stay with Government Medicare, which we paid for all our working lives, or go along with the new program. Call it what they will, it is privately run insurance run by for profit insurance companies. This new program necessitates an approval by the insurance company before a physician can perform a procedure. We are being sold the idea that an insurance company will OK procedures that cut into their profits. Last year, I underwent a major coronary procedure. I did not worry that my physician was recommending the procedure to lift his bottom line. I certainly don’t feel the same about an insurance company. They are telling us we will have the same doctors performing the same procedures and they are telling the doctors they will make the same. Where are the profits for the insurance giants coming from?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy