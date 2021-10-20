After being awarded $200K, this NYC community activist will help undocumented military with immigration challenges

Right now, tens of thousands of retired NYC workers have to make a decision: Pay $2,500 per person to stay with Government Medicare, which we paid for all our working lives, or go along with the new program. Call it what they will, it is privately run insurance run by for profit insurance companies. This new program necessitates an approval by the insurance company before a physician can perform a procedure. We are being sold the idea that an insurance company will OK procedures that cut into their profits. Last year, I underwent a major coronary procedure. I did not worry that my physician was recommending the procedure to lift his bottom line. I certainly don’t feel the same about an insurance company. They are telling us we will have the same doctors performing the same procedures and they are telling the doctors they will make the same. Where are the profits for the insurance giants coming from?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO