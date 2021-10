As the demand has skyrocketed for truck drivers, Denise Suero got behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler and started training to enter the historically male-dominated profession. Suero, 27, who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now resides in Wilkes-Barre, is enrolled in a course at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke to get a commercial driver's license in just four weeks.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO