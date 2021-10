Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After being traded from Memphis to Milwaukee in the offseason, Allen is in the starting lineup to kick off his tenure with the defending-champion Bucks. He'll start on the wing alongside Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez operating down low.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO