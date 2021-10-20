CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

M. Night Shyamalan will be the president of the 2022 Berlin Film Festival jury

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan has been tapped to head the...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
moviehole.net

M.Night Shyamalan reveals the title of his next film!

Director M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled the title of his next film. Distributed by Universal, “Knock at the Cabin” will open in theaters globally Feb 3, 2022. The plot details are traditionally being kept under wraps. Shyamalan’s latest, “Old” was a smash hit at the box office, chalking up $90.1...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Film Titled ‘Knock At The Cabin’, Moves Up Release Date

M. Night Shyamalan continue to be on a roll. His latest film, Old, opened in the middle of the pandemic and earned $90M without much cost to Universal, which will continue to be his home studio. And now we know that his next film for them, which had previously been set for February 17th 2023, has a title and a slightly different release date.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Contest: Win M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘OLD’ on Blu-ray Combo

M. Night Shyamalan’s 2021 thriller OLD is getting ready to wash ashore onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 19th. Thanks to the great folks at Universal Pictures we have one copy of the new OLD Blu-ray, DVD and Digital combo pack that one of you will win in this contest.
MOVIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Independent films showcased at upcoming Adirondack Film Festival

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Independent films will grace the silver screen later this week in Glens Falls as part of the Adirondack Film Festival. The four-day festival is a hybrid model this year, so participants can go in person or stream the movies at home. There are several notable names in some of the 75 independent films being shown. Viewers can vote on their favorite film and meet the filmmakers at an award ceremony on Saturday. Organizers say there is a film for everyone. Tamani Wooley has more from event organizers.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
imdb.com

Rushes: M. Night Shyamalan x Berlinale, Terrence Malick x Ford, Xavier Dolan x Adele

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI.NEWSAbove: M. Night Shyamalan on the set of Old (2021). Berlinale has announced that the one and only M. Night Shyamalan will serve as the Jury President for the festival's 2022 edition. In a statement, Shyamalan said: "I have always felt like an independent filmmaker within the system of Hollywood. It is exactly those things in us that are different and unorthodox that define our voice. I have tried to maintain these things in myself and cheer others on to protect those aspects in their art and in themselves. Being asked to be a part of Berlinale is deeply meaningful to me. It represents the highest imprimatur for a filmmaker. Being able to support and celebrate the world’s very best talent in storytelling is a gift I happily accepted.”David Fincher is partnering with Netflix.
MOVIES
Norwalk Reflector

New on DVD: It's no relaxing day at the beach in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

A movie about a tropical vacation that proves to be anything but rejuvenating tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 19. "Old": A family staying at a seaside resort starts aging rapidly after some leisure time at a secluded beach, reducing their life expectancy to one day, in director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.
MOVIES
KLTV

Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Your car could be featured in an upcoming movie!. The film, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is currently filming in the Caddo Lake area. While speaking and background roles have been cast, producers are still looking for period-specific cars. The casting team is interested in cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. made between 1998 and 2004. The pay will be $50 per vehicle, per shoot day.
CADDO PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
twi-ny.com

BUSHWICK FILM FESTIVAL 2021

Online, Lot45, Regal Cinema, Circa Brewing Co. October 20-24, $5-$7 per virtual film, $60-$250 per bundle, $15 in-person screenings. One of my favorite shorts in the fourteenth annual Bushwick Film Festival, running online and in person October 20-24, is Nicolas Minas’s thirteen-minute heart-tugger, Emma without Edmund. Part of the “Defining Stages” program, the film stars Lynn Cohen as a widow who discovers that her recently deceased husband had an affair when they were much younger and insists on finding out more about it. Her husband is played by her real-life spouse, Ronald Cohen. I used to see the two of them regularly at the theater, always making sure to say hello. I saw her many times onstage and onscreen as well; she appeared in such television shows as Law & Order, Damages, and Sex and the City, such films as Vanya on 42nd St., Munich, and The Hunger Games, and such plays as Hamlet with Kevin Kline, Macbeth with Liev Schreiber, and I Remember Mama with an all-star cast of older actresses.
MOVIES
Keene Sentinel

Monadnock International Film Festival

After two and half years of darkness, filmgoers will see the light—of the movie screen—once again this month. The Monadnock International Film Festival returns (mostly) in-person Thursday, Oct. 21, and features 10 days of independent and award-winning cinema before closing Sunday, Oct. 30, in downtown Keene and in Peterborough. More...
KEENE, NH
Collider

How on Earth Did M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Get Away With a PG-13?

It's no secret that PG-13 horror films can be just as terrifyingly effective as their R-rated brethren. Horror auteur M. Night Shyamalan made his breakthrough with a PG-13 film, and one could make a convincing argument that his R-rated horror movie is his worst. I don't find it interesting to call Shyamalan's latest, Old, a good horror film "despite" its PG-13 rating.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
baristanet.com

Montclair Film Festival Turns 10 With Euphoric Opening Night #MFF21

“Let’s build a home for film and make sure we never lose a theater again in Montclair.”. Montclair Film’s Executive Director Tom Hall said these fitting words to a sold-out crowd at The Wellmont Theater Thursday night at the opening of the 10th annual Montclair Film Festival. Like so many...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS 8

Opening night of San Diego International Film Festival in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Award season is right around the corner and what better way to kick it off than the 20th annual San Diego International Film Festival. After holding an all-virtual event last year, the festival is back outside and showing films in Balboa Park, the Catamaran Resort and even one aboard the USS Midway. All 150 films can also be seen from home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Time Out Global

Animation is Film Festival

Watch recent releases and teases of upcoming films that push the art of animation forward during this three-day film fest at the Chinese Theatre. Make sure to check out the Laika exhibition in the lobby, with puppets and sets from films like Coralina and Kubo and the Two Strings.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

The Goethe-Institut presents a new series of screenings on its windows with the Berlin Poetry Film Festival

The Goethe-Institut Montréal has announced a new series of projections on its facades on Boulevard Saint-Laurent. Running until November 30 and inspired by the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, of which Canada is the country in the spotlight this year, the Goethe-Institut will present a selection of the best short films from the ZEBRA Poetry FilmFestival, the Berlin Poetry Film Festival.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – Last Night in Soho

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Synnøve Karlsen and Rita Tushingham. SYNOPSIS:. A fashion student from Cornwall moves to London and finds herself experiencing disturbing visions of a previous occupant of her bedsit room...
MOVIES
Standard-Examiner

9 Rails Film Festival presents ‘Troll 2’ at The Monarch on Halloween night

The 9 Rails Film Festival returns Sunday, Oct. 31, this year celebrating the famously terrible 1990 comedy-horror flick “Troll 2,” starring Ogden-based musician and actor Darren Ewing, who will be in attendance for a Q&A at the film screening. There will also be a costume contest with prizes, a silent...
OGDEN, UT
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Film Festival Selects 40 Films

The Alexandria Film Festival has selected 40 works for its 2021 streaming festival, which starts Nov. 11. The films this year touch on a wide variety of topics, including military service in the Salute to Service Members showcases, COVID, women in sports, neighborhood gentrification, dance, grief — and even one movie that's a sci-fi cosplay action comedy.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy