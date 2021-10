Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Governor’s Commission on Behavioral Health is hoping to persuade Gov. Steve Sisolak to increase pay for frontline workers in the state’s mental health system. It’s also exploring options to ensure more money paid to state vendors, such as supported living arrangement agencies contracted to provide services for the disabled, makes its way to workers. […] The post State contractors providing services to disabled could be required to pass pay hikes on to workers appeared first on Nevada Current.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO