Easy Floral Fall Craft How-To

We all love a good craft, especially one that will brighten up your home!

Fall mean pumpkins, leaves, and fun bright colors! Spruce up your holiday table with this fun floral display!

Mary Galvanek, the Market Manager of the Cadillac Farmer’s Market and Owner and Operator of Forest and Farm, helps us with this fall craft how-to. Simple, and easy to make with the whole family!

Simply cut and carve out a small to medium sized pumpkin. Mary’s trick is to put a solo cup with water inside the pumpkin, this trick wont make the pumpkin mushy.

Use any type of flowers that you like or are in season. The best part about this project, you can literally go out into your backyard and add any kind of greenery! Have fun with it, feel free to add leaves, acorns, pinecones, etc.! Stacking pumpkins of different sizes can also make the arrangement fun!