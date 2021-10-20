Roscoe's Celebrates National Chicken And Waffles Day

Debbie Dannheisser Threads is gearing up for International Legging Day on October 18. Although it’s a year-round staple, on this special day everyone can enjoy a special discount of 20%. “Over time, breathable materials, textures, designs and prints ushered in the undeniable era of leggings. Now, modern-day leggings are feats of engineering designed to enhance your workout,” said Debbie Dannheisser, owner of Debbie Dannheisser Threads. “While they continue to be a gym essential, legging styles are now so versatile that they’re widely acceptable to wear as pants. In a wide range of looks, comfortable leggings offer something for everyone.”
