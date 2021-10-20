Roscoe's Celebrates National Chicken And Waffles Day

I had some friends in town from Seattle over the weekend. I showed them around Yakima, pointed out the schools, the hills, the mountains -- grab a drink from Bale Breaker. Y'know, usual tourist stuff. When it came time to eat they wanted something close to the hotel so Second Street Grill seems like a nice option. My friend pointed out he's never seen a chicken and waffle sandwich offered anywhere so he bought one and, sounded good to me, I did as well.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO