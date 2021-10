Olivia Jade Giannulli is discussing her experience with "cancel culture" after her family's involvement in the highly publicized college admissions scandal. On the first episode of her new podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade, the 22-year-old influencer, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, said she believes "cancel culture" is prevalent in her generation, highlighting the mental health toll online backlash can have on the person who is the target of the internet's ire.

