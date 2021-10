Vice President Kamala Harris, who appears to be in the witness protection program when it comes to her assigned role of restoring our southern border, has resurfaced in a video she sent to 300 Black churches in Virginia. In it, she calls on congregants to vote for Democratic candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe. She even reminds them they can vote on Sundays and urges them to do so following their church service, presumably after worshipping an Authority higher than the state.

