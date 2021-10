One of Atlanta’s most influential artists, Young Thug (aka Thugger), finally dropped his long anticipated second studio album “Punk” on Oct. 15. Young Thug is widely known for his unique style of music, creating his own lane and becoming his own genre when he introduced a form of alternative rap in his hit singles such as “Stoner.” Thugger built his legacy from the ground up starting in 2010 and it is safe to say that nobody in the rap game is doing it like him.

