NYC VOTES: Here's what you need to know

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Big Apple is expected to find out its next mayor in less than two weeks, yet every citywide office and more are up for grabs. Here's what you need to know about Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2:

﻿When do I vote?



Early Voting: New Yorkers can start voting early and in-person on Saturday through Oct. 31. Hours and voting locations will vary. Find your nearest polling site here .

Vote-by-Mail: The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 2 election was Monday. All New Yorkers were eligible to vote by mail.

Election Day Voting: Polls will be open on Nov. 2 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.Find your nearest polling site here .

Is there ranked choice voting?

There is no Ranked Choice Voting for the Nov. 2 general election. Every voter will have a single choice for a candidate.

What's on the ballot?

Races for mayor, public advocate, city comptroller, borough president, city council, district attorney, five ballot proposals and more are on the ballot. Learn more about your ballot and the candidates here .

There may also be state, county offices and special elections on a ballot.

Find a complete list of races and a sample ballot here .

What are my rights as a voter?

New Yorkers are eligible to vote if they are registered, are at least 18-years-old, are U.S. citizens and are in line at a poll site by the time it is scheduled to close.

At your polling site, voters have the right to ask a poll worker for help, use an interpreter for language support, bring voting materials, vote even if a machine is broken, vote by affidavit ballot if a name is missing at a polling site and not show an ID if you are not a first-time voter.

Voters who work have the right to take two paid hours off from work at the beginning or end of a shift if polls are open for less than 4 hours before a shift starts and after it ends.

Workers can take paid time off if they are scheduled to start work before 10 a.m. and end work after 5 p.m. on Election Day.

If there is an issue at a polling site a voter can call the NYC Board of Elections at 1-866-868-3692. If someone's rights are being violated contact the Election Protection hotline to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer for free legal support at 866-687-8683.