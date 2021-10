The reeling New York Giants (1-5) open the week as 3-point underdogs to the 3-3 Carolina Panthers for next Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams in which they have been outscored 82-31. They Giants have lost all three of their games at MetLife this season, and have been outscored at home 78-38.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO