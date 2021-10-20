CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Yacktman Focused Fund Focuses on Top Holdings in 3rd Quarter

stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its third-quarter portfolio earlier this week. (Trades, Portfolio), the fund is managed by Stephen Yacktman and Jason Subotky. It primarily invests in large-cap U.S. companies to generate long-term capital appreciation and current income. When picking stocks, the portfolio managers look for good businesses that have shareholder-oriented management teams...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund’s 3rd-Quarter Commentary

The Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund had a total return of –3.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to flat for the MSCI World Index. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Fund had a total return of 16.9%, compared to 13.0% for the MSCI World.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Invesco European Growth Fund’s 3rd-Quarter Commentary

Developed global equity markets were flat in the third quarter amid concerns about rising inflation, supply disruptions and the economic growth rate. Responding to inflation concerns, the US Federal Reserve has considered “tapering” or reducing the amount of emergency stimulus it has been adding to the economy since the pandemic began, while the Bank of England indicated willingness to raise interest rates before year end if needed. Inflation in the euro region also accelerated, but the European Central Bank considers the spike to be “largely transitory” and cautioned against raising interest rates too soon.
STOCKS
investing.com

Top Stocks to Focus Upon for October 19

Investing.com -- With gains recorded for most Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open at their ongoing paced-up momentum on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX was trading at 18,565.50, up by 0.42% as of 8:18 am on Tuesday, an indicator that the Indian benchmark indices are all set to open on a positive note on the second trading day of the week.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Wobble Amid McDonald’s, Other Earnings

Stocks were poised to waver around record highs as investors examined results from more of the biggest U.S. companies. Futures for the S&P 500 edged down about 0.1% Wednesday, a day after the broad stocks gauge closed at an all-time high for the 57th time this year. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average—which also closed Tuesday at a record—ticked down less than 0.1% Wednesday. Contracts for the technology-focused Nasdaq-100 lost 0.2%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Associated British Foods#Cisco Systems#Wfrd#Lse#Abf#Ctsh#The Gf Value Line#Altman Z Score
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Robinhood, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Wall Street indexes are wavering amid another slew of results from some of the biggest U.S. companies. Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Wednesday’s action:. Coca-Cola KO 2.58% reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and raised its full-year earnings growth view. McDonald’s MCD 2.34% reported third-quarter earnings...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Notch Closing Records

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average cruised to another pair of closing records Tuesday after solid earnings and upbeat consumer data gave investors a fresh dose of economic optimism. Both benchmarks advanced from Monday’s record closes. The Dow added less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%....
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Lessons From Buffett’s Experience With Dempster Mill

(Trades, Portfolio)’s career which have helped define the Oracle of Omaha’s success. One of those was the acquisition and subsequent turnaround of Dempster Mill in the 1960s. This was a traditional deep value investment which initially came onto Buffett’s radar in 1956. That is when the young investor started acquiring...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Fiserv stock dives after earnings to pace S&P 500 decliners

Fiserv Inc.'s stock is currently the biggest laggard in the S&P 500 Wednesday after the financial-technology company discussed the loss of a large processing customer during its earnings call and gave some more muted commentary around the current quarter than some were expecting.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise Amid Earnings From McDonald’s, Coca-Cola

Stocks wavered between small gains and losses Wednesday as investors examined earnings results from more of the biggest U.S. companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% a day after the broad stocks gauge closed at an all-time high for the 57th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average—which also closed Tuesday at a record—was down 0.4%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

David Tepper Doesn’t See ‘Any Great Asset Classes’ Currently

After revealing in March of this year that he was bullish on the market, billionaire hedge fund manager. (Trades, Portfolio) told CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Friday that he has turned somewhat bearish due to uncertainties regarding interest rates and inflation. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

The Lowdown on the Third-Quarter Slowdown

Everybody thinks the U.S. economy slowed down in the third quarter. They don’t agree on how much. The Commerce Department will release its first read on third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday. For what it is worth, the median estimate among economists polled by The Wall Street Journal is for a 2.8% annual growth rate. That compares with a 6.7% rate in the second quarter.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Inch Higher Ahead of Tech Earnings

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of another flurry of earnings reports from major technology companies. S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the markets open. European stocks climbed Tuesday for a three-session winning...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In 2021? 3 In Focus

With all the focus on earnings and an improving job market, the stock market today is filled with upbeat news. Regardless, some would argue that investors should not overlook dividend stocks as well. For the most part, this would be due to rising concerns over inflation as the red-hot economy continues to recover. In fact, Meera Pandit, a global market strategist at JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) argues that there are cracks in the Fed’s “transitory narrative” on the matter. In essence, Pandit notes that inflation remains elevated for longer than anticipated. Among the core factors contributing to this would be a prolonged pandemic and skyrocketing consumer demands.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Inch Up After S&P 500, Dow Hit Records

U.S. stock futures ticked higher after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit closing records amid strong corporate earnings reports. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures strengthened 0.1%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

The Oracle of Omaha has created over $600 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since 1965. Despite owning stakes in nearly four dozen companies, just 10 stocks make up 87% of Berkshire's $329.7 billion investment portfolio. When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

The ETF Investor Guide for October 2021

The October Issue of the ETF Investor Guide is AVAILABLE NOW! – Links to the October Data Files have been posted below. Market Perspective: After Pullback Stocks Near All-Time Highs – The market underwent a modest correction before climbing back to near its all-time highs in mid-October. The …more.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Robinhood’s Crypto Business Is the Tail That Wags the Doge

The headline numbers for Robinhood Markets’s HOOD 1.44% third quarter and its near-term outlook won’t help the stock. Still, it isn’t all bad news. Robinhood had a net decline in cumulative funded accounts from the second quarter to the third, from 22.5 million to 22.4 million. That is a big change from recent trends of explosive growth, when millions of accounts were on net added per quarter. New funded accounts were still about 670,000 in the third quarter, but about 870,000 accounts were “churned”—or left without funds for a while. A churned account isn’t necessarily a permanently lost one. About 110,000 accounts were “resurrected” from that status in the third quarter. But for now, evidently some users don’t mind being dormant.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy