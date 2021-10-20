CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County library gets grant for 650 more Wi-Fi hot spots

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXzTR_0cXPoavR00
Library Library file photo (Pixabay)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There will soon be double the number of mobile Wi-Fi hot spot devices for Volusia County residents to check out from county libraries.

Library officials said the devices are useful for people who don’t have home internet service or have unstable signals.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The library has 350 devices, and is about to add 650 more thanks to a grant. The Library Services Division recently landed a $385,785 grant from the Federal Communications Commission to pay for the additional devices﻿, as well as the associated fees for unlimited data service for all 1,000 devices.

On Tuesday, the County Council approved a budget resolution officially accounting for the grant money, which is coming from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund.

“In this age of technology, a lack of reliable internet service is a real disadvantage,” said Library Services Director Lucinda Colee in a statement. “The pandemic has made remote access to the internet even more critical. This grant will enable our libraries to help fill that need.”

Officials said the grant will pay for the hot spot service for a year. Library Services will need to apply again each year to seek continued reimbursement for the cost of the service.

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots now available from Blue Earth County Library

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are now available for patron use at the Blue Earth County Library. Hotspots can be checked out at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, or requested for pick-up at the Mapleton and Lake Crystal locations. The checkout period is three months for residents of Blue Earth County, ages 18 and older.
TECHNOLOGY
DeSoto Times Today

First Regional Library wins Wi-Fi at Work award

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced libraries to cut back on services to the public, First Regional Library kept the Wi-Fi on so patrons could still pull into the parking lot and access the Internet. And when restrictions on indoor access were finally eased, the library gave patrons the opportunity to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to explore naming rights and sponsorship programs

The Volusia County Council directed staff to move forward in hiring a consultant to examine naming rights and possible sponsorships to help bring in additional revenue to the county. The council unanimously agreed to a motion to allow staff to put out a request for proposals for a marketing contract...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Beach Issues On Volusia County Council Agenda

DeLand, FL - In April of this year, Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower began a discussion about beach access naming rights and tolls that led to a contentious meeting and District 2 representative Billie Wheeler telling Brower that the council had already voted to put this issue off until after the county had a chance to review its budget.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Newport News-Times

Wi-Fi now on the Lincoln County buses

Lincoln County kids can now access the internet during bus rides to and from school. According to a press release from the Lincoln County School District, the district recently installed 88 Wi-Fi connectivity kits to provide service to each of the First Student buses used by the district. The connections have been tested and are now available to any student who wishes to use their time on the bus to do homework or be otherwise productive during their time as riders.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Franklin News Post

County applies for grant to get trail back on track

More than four years after it was originally announced, plans to construct a new multi-use trail in Westlake is getting are renewed push. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved plans last month to apply for a Virginia Department of Transportation grant to move the project closer to completion. Franklin...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hot Spot#Hot Spots#The County Council#Library Services
northwestgeorgianews.com

Comcast bringing fastest internet speeds over Wi-Fi to Calhoun

Comcast announced today a multi-million-dollar upgrade that is bringing three new tiers of internet services to homes and businesses in Calhoun. Beginning immediately, customers can take advantage of advanced Wi-Fi technology capable of delivering internet speeds of up to 1.2 gigabit per second to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in homes and businesses. The upgrade is part of a national rollout that began in February 2021.
CALHOUN, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority: Ridership Increased 23 Percent Last Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says ridership numbers grew 23 percent last month. The Port Authority said it is the largest one-month increase since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the ridership last month is still far from the numbers officials are used to having. From the bus to the T to the inclines, the Port Authority averaged around 220,000-weekday riders. That number was cut drastically when the pandemic hit. However, things are finally starting to look up. From August to September, Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said ridership increased nearly a quarter, and the public transit agency said it is getting...
TRAFFIC
WTAJ

Labor & Industry announced $1.5 million available to enhance digital literacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced an additional $1.53 million was granted to enhance digital literacy skills for job seekers and increase access to family-sustaining jobs. L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Monday that the addition of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) will support local programs across Pennsylvania […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Daily Californian

Wi-Fi connectivity issues continue to cause difficulties on campus

Campus Wi-Fi issues have caused longer wait times when trying to connect devices, despite efforts to fix connectivity issues since the beginning of the semester. According to campus Executive Director of Information Technology Infrastructure Dave Browne, efforts to address Wi-Fi issues from earlier in the year have been successful, but the changes implemented did not fix all the issues that the school is currently experiencing.
TECHNOLOGY
telecompetitor.com

Calix Launches Wi-Fi on the Go, Enables Community Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi on the Go from broadband platform provider Calix aims to give broadband service providers the ability to allow their subscribers to roam on Wi-Fi networks throughout their communities. Subscribers will use a mobile app to access the Wi-Fi on the Go service, which will provide single sign-on to secure...
TECHNOLOGY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
56K+
Followers
70K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy