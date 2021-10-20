CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WH: FBI, US Embassy lead Haiti kidnapping response

By David Laguerre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting the safety of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group...

WH: FBI working to rescue kidnapped missionaries

The White House said Monday the FBI is part of a "coordinated U.S. government effort" to secure the release and bring to safety the 17 American and Canadian missionaries who were abducted over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti. (Oct. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
MIAMI — The abduction of 16 American missionaries and one Canadian in Haiti by a notorious armed gang known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims catapulted the Caribbean nation’s insecurity crisis into the global spotlight Sunday as FBI agents arrived in Port-au-Prince to help with negotiations to liberate the hostages.
