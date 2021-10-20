WH: FBI, US Embassy lead Haiti kidnapping response

No. 1 - A convicted murderer has been arrested and charged with the killing of a woman who was missing for weeks. Police arrested convicted murderer, Eric Pierson, who was released from prison last year, for the slaying. Pierson, 54, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder for the murder just hours after Erika Verdecia's body was found Saturday near Fort Lauderdale. Sunrise police say Pierson confessed to stabbing the single mother four times with a screwdriver on Sept. 25. Erika Verdecia, 33, was the mother of a young daughter and had been missing since Sept. 24. The missing persons flyer says her disappearance "was completely out of character."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO