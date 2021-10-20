Tensions rise over Beirut blast investigation

Iran's foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach, during a meeting Wednesday of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries to determine a "roadmap" following the Islamists' takeover of Kabul. The meeting, two months after the Islamist extremists swept to power in Kabul, brought the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to Tehran, while their Chinese and Russian counterparts joined via video-link. "It is essential that the Taliban adopts a friendly approach towards its neighbours and takes the necessary measures to assure them that there is no threat to their neighbours from Afghanistan," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. "I hope that we can paint a clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country, and develop a roadmap."

