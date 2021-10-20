CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Tensions rise over Beirut blast investigation

 7 days ago
Residents of the Tayouneh neighborhood in Beirut have been picking up the pieces from last week’s violent clashes. Videos showed store owners sweeping broken glass and surveying the damage. Protests organized by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements turned violent last Thursday when gunmen started firing. Photos from the...

CBS News

6 killed as protest over Beirut port blast probe descends into chaos

Beirut — Gunfire killed six people and wounded 30 at a Beirut rally organized by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements on Thursday to demand the dismissal of the lead investigator into last year's port blast. Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a press conference that the death toll had climbed to six. He said that some of the victims were shot in the head.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

At least five dead and several injured in Lebanon protests over Beirut blast

The Lebanese army deployed tanks on the streets of Beirut on Thursday after a protest over the 2020 port explosion spiralled into chaotic violence that left at least five people dead. During a demonstration against the judge leading the inquiry into the blast, an unidentified sniper opened fire on crowds...
PROTESTS
Metro International

Gunfire in Beirut as Hezbollah supporters protest against blast investigator

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Heavy gunfire was heard in Beirut on Thursday near an area where supporters of the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah and its allies were gathering to protest against the judge investigating last year’s catastrophic port explosion. People ran for cover as shots and ambulance sirens could be heard in...
PROTESTS
State
Washington State
WNMT AM 650

Beirut bloodshed deepens doubts over port blast probe

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The fate of a probe into the Beirut port explosion appears in increasing doubt after a bitter political dispute about the actions of the judge leading the investigation set off Lebanon’s bloodiest street violence in more than a decade. Seven Shi’ite Muslims were killed by gunfire that...
MIDDLE EAST
dbrnews.com

Several wounded during Beirut shooting over port blast probe

The Lebanese army are deployed in the streets of Beirut as gun fire exchanges turn the capital into a war zone a few blocks from the Justice Palace, where hundreds of black-clad protesters had gathered to demand the removal of judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the port blast.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clash south of Beirut

A Lebanese judge has charged 68 people in this month's deadly clash in Beirut that left seven people dead and dozens wounded, the state news agency reported Monday. The clash south of Beirut on Oct. 14 was the worst fighting in the capital in years and broke out during a Hezbollah-organized protest against the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive Beirut port blast.The National News Agency said Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged the 68 people with crimes including murder, attempted murder, inciting sectarian strife, having unlicensed weapons and sabotage.The battle went on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
US News and World Report

Lebanon's Politician Geagea Misses Hearing Over Beirut Violence

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hundreds of supporters of the Christian Lebanese Forces party on Wednesday blocked roads to leader Samir Geagea's residence as he failed to turn up for a hearing at army intelligence over fatal clashes in Beirut. Geagea was summoned to the hearing amid claims by the Iran-backed Hezbollah...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Yemen comments put fresh strain on Lebanon's Gulf ties

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates summoned Lebanese ambassadors on Wednesday to protest over comments made by the information minister before he took office that were critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. The comments by George Kordahi in an interview he said was recorded...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY
PRX

Report: Syrian government manipulates exchange rates to pocket aid money

The Syrian government has found ways to use currency manipulation to circumvent Western sanctions and siphon off millions of dollars from international aid to the country. Karam Shaar, co-author of a new report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, spoke with The World's host Carol Hills about the situation.
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

Saudi, UAE Summon Lebanon Envoys Over Minister's Yemen War Remarks

Saudi Arabia and the UAE summoned Lebanon's ambassadors on Wednesday over Information Minister George Kordahi's criticism of the Riyadh-led military coalition fighting rebels in Yemen. Kordahi said during an interview aired on Monday that the Iran-backed Huthi rebels are "defending themselves... against an external aggression", adding that "homes, villages, funerals...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran urges Taliban to adopt 'friendly' approach at regional meet

Iran's foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach, during a meeting Wednesday of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries to determine a "roadmap" following the Islamists' takeover of Kabul. The meeting, two months after the Islamist extremists swept to power in Kabul, brought the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to Tehran, while their Chinese and Russian counterparts joined via video-link. "It is essential that the Taliban adopts a friendly approach towards its neighbours and takes the necessary measures to assure them that there is no threat to their neighbours from Afghanistan," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. "I hope that we can paint a clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country, and develop a roadmap."
MIDDLE EAST
Middle East
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
