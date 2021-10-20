How to watch steamy new ‘Winter House’ reality show on Bravo tonight: Premiere time, channel, stream for free

It's somehow taken Bravo until 2021 to realize the true potential of their vast reality TV empire, but let's at least be thankful that it's happening. After more than a decade of building out its various franchises, from The Real Housewives to Southern Charm to Below Deck, the cable network is finally capitalizing on the currency that it holds in its massive stable of reality stars. This has already borne fruit in the Top Chef franchise, where alumni have returned to serve as guest judges and the spinoff Top Chef: Amateurs, and The Real Housewives are FINALLY putting together an all-stars season with The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip next month. And tonight, the universes of Summer House and Southern Charm are at last getting a proper crossover with the new miniseries Winter House, in which six of the Summer House cast members (everyone from last season except Hannah and Carl) join Craig and Austen from Southern Charm, along with a handful of newbies who are coincidentally single and attractive for two weeks of properly quarantined winter frolicking and all the spiked seltzer they can drink.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO