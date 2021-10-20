CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s regional Metro system pulled more than half its fleet...

www.uticaphoenix.net

NBC Washington

Metro Suspends Some Service After Blue Line Train Derails

Metro suspended Blue Line service between Pentagon and Foggy Bottom stations Wednesday a day after a train partially derailed, forcing 200 people to evacuate through a dark tunnel. Orange and Silver line trains were also single-tracking between Clarendon and Foggy Bottom early Wednesday because of a track problem at Rosslyn....
fox5dc.com

Green Line Metro service suspended due to stabbing aboard train near Anacostia

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Green Line train service has been suspended due to a stabbing aboard a Branch Avenue-bound train near Anacostia. The incident happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. Sevice has been suspended between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard. One victim, a juvenile male, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries,...
Washington State
ggwash.org

Wheel issue known since 2017 causes Metro to pull its 7000-series trains

Metro announced late Sunday that the majority of its rail fleet was being removed from service and trains beginning Monday would run only every 30 minutes. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB-led) investigation into last week’s Blue Line derailment outside Rosslyn discovered issues with the axles that the cars run on, potentially affecting the entire car series.
#Metro Trains
NEWS10 ABC

Limited service on DC Metro to extend through November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commuters in the Washington area will face longer waits for Metro trains through at least the end of the month and probably longer, as more than half the fleet of train cars will remain out of service over safety issues. Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told reporters...
WJLA

DC Metro to give riders on derailed Blue Line train $21 SmarTrip card credit

Metro is apologizing to the riders on the derailed Blue Line train last week by offering them a $21 credit on their SmarTrip card. Riders told 7News last week that they spent more than two hours stuck on the train. A total of 187 people were evacuated from the train after it derailed in a tunnel near Arlington cemetery around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.
WUSA9

100 Metro riders evacuated after train brake issue on Yellow Line

WASHINGTON — The Yellow and Green Lines are once again running between Mount Vernon Square and Gallery Place after hours of single-tracking following reported fire department activity and a brake issue Friday afternoon. “Rail Operation Control Center received a report of a disabled train with a potential brake issue approximately...
NBC Washington

Metro to Give Update on Train Service, Safety After Derailment

Metro officials will give an update Monday about returning 7000-series trains to service after a derailment earlier this month. Metro said earlier Monday it would continue to run limited rail service through at least Halloween, extending the expected timetable by a week. The transit agency previously said the delays would continue until at least Oct. 24.
WTOP

Inspection finds axle issues on Metro 7000-Series trains

An inspection of Metro’s 7000-Series trains has found 20 axles were out of alignment, a spokesman for the transit agency said during a Tuesday briefing. Inspections, though, are done with those 748 trains, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesman Ian Jannetta told reporters. Those trains — which make up about...
NBC Washington

Photos: DC Firefighters Evacuate Passengers on Disabled Metro Train

A Metro train is disabled near the Gallery Place station Friday afternoon, less than two weeks after a train derailed on the Blue Line, Metro says. Service was suspended for a short time as D.C. firefighters got about 100 passengers safely off the train. Photos show firefighters on the scene.
