DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue

Metro is apologizing to the riders on the derailed Blue Line train last week by offering them a $21 credit on their SmarTrip card. Riders told 7News last week that they spent more than two hours stuck on the train. A total of 187 people were evacuated from the train after it derailed in a tunnel near Arlington cemetery around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.

