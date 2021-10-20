DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue

Metro suspended Blue Line service between Pentagon and Foggy Bottom stations Wednesday a day after a train partially derailed, forcing 200 people to evacuate through a dark tunnel. Orange and Silver line trains were also single-tracking between Clarendon and Foggy Bottom early Wednesday because of a track problem at Rosslyn....
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Green Line train service has been suspended due to a stabbing aboard a Branch Avenue-bound train near Anacostia. The incident happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. Sevice has been suspended between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard. One victim, a juvenile male, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WASHINGTON — Green Line services on the Metro were temporarily suspended Thursday when an underage boy was stabbed while on a train. According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the stabbing happened aboard a Branch Avenue-bound train around 6 p.m. One victim, only identified as a juvenile boy, was...
Metro announced late Sunday that the majority of its rail fleet was being removed from service and trains beginning Monday would run only every 30 minutes. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB-led) investigation into last week’s Blue Line derailment outside Rosslyn discovered issues with the axles that the cars run on, potentially affecting the entire car series.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Metro Rail Safety Commission chose to remove all 7,000-series rail cars from operation — roughly 60% of the Metro’s fleet — after a Blue Line derailment that occurred on Oct. 12. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a press briefing to share new details that have emerged from […]
WASHINGTON - Metro on Sunday night pulled more than half of its rail cars out of service hours before the Monday morning rush after an investigation discovered multiple axles out of compliance with manufacturer specifications. The suspension of Metro's latest train model - the 7000 series - comes after a...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commuters in the Washington area will face longer waits for Metro trains through at least the end of the month and probably longer, as more than half the fleet of train cars will remain out of service over safety issues. Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told reporters...
Metro is apologizing to the riders on the derailed Blue Line train last week by offering them a $21 credit on their SmarTrip card. Riders told 7News last week that they spent more than two hours stuck on the train. A total of 187 people were evacuated from the train after it derailed in a tunnel near Arlington cemetery around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.
WASHINGTON - National Transportation Safety Board officials say the Metro train that derailed on October 12 leaving one passenger injured and triggering several days of service disruptions along the Blue Line had derailed several times earlier that same day. "What's significant for us – along with other issues – is...
WASHINGTON — The Yellow and Green Lines are once again running between Mount Vernon Square and Gallery Place after hours of single-tracking following reported fire department activity and a brake issue Friday afternoon. “Rail Operation Control Center received a report of a disabled train with a potential brake issue approximately...
The D.C. Metro train that derailed near Arlington Cemetery station last week, causing commuter chaos in the process, had derailed twice previously that same day, The National Transportation Safety Board announced Monday.
Metro officials will give an update Monday about returning 7000-series trains to service after a derailment earlier this month. Metro said earlier Monday it would continue to run limited rail service through at least Halloween, extending the expected timetable by a week. The transit agency previously said the delays would continue until at least Oct. 24.
An inspection of Metro’s 7000-Series trains has found 20 axles were out of alignment, a spokesman for the transit agency said during a Tuesday briefing. Inspections, though, are done with those 748 trains, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesman Ian Jannetta told reporters. Those trains — which make up about...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Trains on the Green and Yellow line are no longer single-tracking between L'Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square after a D.C. Metro train became disabled inside a tunnel near Gallery Place Friday afternoon. Metro officials tell 7News a "brake malfunction" may be what caused the train to stop working Friday afternoon.
A Metro train is disabled near the Gallery Place station Friday afternoon, less than two weeks after a train derailed on the Blue Line, Metro says. Service was suspended for a short time as D.C. firefighters got about 100 passengers safely off the train. Photos show firefighters on the scene.
WASHINGTON - The day after a National Transit Safety Board investigation revealed that last week’s Metro derailment could have proven to be catastrophe, D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is calling for a hearing. The Blue Line derailment near the Rosslyn Station prompted a federal investigation – which led to Washington...
