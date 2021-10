If you consider yourself a power user in the Android ecosystem, then the name “Magisk” definitely needs no introduction. Thanks to this creation of John Wu, a.k.a. XDA Senior Recognized Developer topjohnwu, one can easily gain root access on an Android device by patching its boot image. However, because of the modifications that Magisk has to do to offer a systemless-root interface, it usually needs to be updated to be compatible with the latest Android release. Now that Android 12 has hit the stable channel, topjohnwu has come up with a new Canary build of Magisk that can root the latest iteration of Android.

