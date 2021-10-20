CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kristin Cavallari on Jay Cutler divorce: 'I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rsu4i_0cXPnRxz00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ever since Laguna Beach premiered on MTV in September 2004, we have been able to count on Kristin Cavallari to keep it real.

The 34-year-old author, business owner and reality television personality employed her signature candor while discussing her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler on the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast.

"Eighteen months ago, Jay and I filed for divorce," Cavallari said, nearly 17 minutes into the episode. "I have to say, it's been such a rollercoaster, but it's been the brightest and the saddest [time]. The whole experience—probably the best decision I've ever made. But it's had really sad moments, and there's been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, 'Is this the right decision?'"

She continued:

"Jay and I actually went on a couple dates, like months and months and months ago, but we did. But then I was like, 'No...' It just wasn't there anymore. It's not there for me anymore. But because of that, the thing with Jay and I is we aren't getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. And so, I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore, and I had to break it off. But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months, but then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm. Like, no, I know I'm doing the right decision."

The Uncommon James founder further explained that, as a child of divorce, she didn't want her three children "growing up thinking this is a good relationship" and wanted them instead "to see me happy." Cavallari and Cutler share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

"They're better off, and they've adjusted really well," Cavallari told Bristowe. "Not that there's ever a perfect age for it, but they were at good ages. And so, I'm glad that it happened when it did."

Cavallari added that "the coparenting thing is hard," and she would never talk to Cutler again if they didn't have kids together.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wait, is Ryan Gosling playing Ken in upcoming 'Barbie' movie?

Barbie has her on-screen Ken. According to an exclusive Deadline report this afternoon, Ryan Gosling is "in final negotiations" to play Mattel's iconic Ken doll in Warner Bros.'s forthcoming Barbie movie. "Given his busy schedule, Gosling initially passed on playing the part, but insiders add that as pre-production dragged out...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Michael J. Fox admits paparazzi forced him to publicly reveal Parkinson's

Michael J. Fox kept his young-onset Parkinson's diagnosis private from 1991 to '98, and he would have kept it to himself for longer if not for relentless paparazzi. "It was seven or eight years after I had been diagnosed," the 60-year-old Back to the Future icon told Entertainment Tonight. "The paparazzi and stuff, they would stand outside my apartment and heckle at me, like, 'What's a matter with you?' I said, 'I can't be making my neighbors deal with this,' so I came out, and it was great. It was a great thing."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Chris Harrison announces engagement to Lauren Zima: 'The next chapter starts now!'

Harrison was ousted from The Bachelor and its spinoffs in early June after initially "stepping aside" from the popular ABC franchise in March. That move was a result from his comments during an early February interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay in defense of then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racially insensitive behavior at a 2018 antebellum plantation-themed college party:
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kristin Cavallari Confessing She Briefly Went Back to Jay Cutler Gives New Insight Into Why They Split

Amid her divorce from Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari dropped a bomb about their relationship that no one saw coming — they tried to reconcile over the past year. It certainly isn’t out of the ordinary for couples to try and see if they can work on their marriage, but all of this came during a time the media have been covering their post-split dating life (and they did a great job keeping this under the radar).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Evening Star

Kristin Cavallari wanted to 'set the record straight' about her love life

Kristin Cavallari was determined to "set the record straight" with her recent Instagram post about her love life. The 34-year-old TV star took to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month to confirm that she's single, amid rumors linking her to singer Chase Rice, and Kristin wanted to let her fans know that she's simply "too busy with her business and her kids" for the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Steps Into Canadian Tuxedo Season in Off-White Pointy Boots

With fall finally in full force, Kristin Cavallari is ready to whip out the Canadian Tuxedo. In a photo posted to her Instagram, the Uncommon Beauty founder is seen sporting a matching denim set of jeans and a double-pocket denim button-up. Cavallari’s elegant collection of gold chains and matching gold watch on her right wrist gives the navy blue outfit a pop of color. The whole tux is neatly tied together by a pair of marble white high-rise boots, which Cavallari shows off while sitting cross-legged on her porch as she looks directly at the camera. “Canadian tuxdeo szn,” she wrote...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wonderwall.com

Kristin Cavallari reveals she and Jay Cutler secretly tried to reconcile, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2021, starting with this up-and-down pair… On the Oct. 19 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast, Kristin Cavallari revealed that she and ex-husband Jay Cutler "went on a couple dates" while having second thoughts about breaking up after she filed for divorce in April 2020. "It's been such a roller coaster, but it's been the brightest and the saddest, the whole experience," she said, according to E! News, calling their split "probably the best" decision she's ever made, though she also acknowledged that there have been some "really sad moments." Although she and the former professional football player briefly questioned whether or not they did the right thing by throwing in the towel, they ultimately realized the romantic spark between them "wasn't there anymore," said the mother of three. "[We] aren't getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. … I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore, and I had to break it off. But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm, like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right [thing],'" she explained. "I come from divorced parents, and I was like, 'I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship.' Because I got to see my mom remarry and be in a good relationship so that I knew what one was. I mean, I wanted my kids to see me happy. I just did. And they're better off. And they've adjusted really well — not that there's ever a perfect age for it, but they were at good ages. And so I'm glad that it happened when it did." As for the current state of her relationship with Jay… "If I didn't have kids with Jay, I would never talk to him ever again. But now, I have to talk to him a lot [because of our children]," Kristin said. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors back in January when they each took to Instagram to share the same shot of themselves hanging out together, along with the caption, "10 years. Can't break that."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#The Off The Vine#Uncommon James
chatsports.com

I Dated Jay Cutler Again After Divorce

Kristin Cavallari says her romantic relationship with Jay Cutler didn't officially end after they filed for divorce -- the reality star says the two actually dated again following their famous split, but she realized quickly, "This is wrong." Cavallari broke it all down on Podcast One's "Off the Vine with...
NFL
US Magazine

Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Cool Muscle Tee Look for Just $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you need to get dressed in a hurry, what are you grabbing without a second thought from your closet? For many of us, that second thought is necessary, because we simply don’t have those reliable, go-to pieces. There are also those of us who thought of a particular outfit…but don’t actually like it. It’s just become the lackluster default.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy