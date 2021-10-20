Kristin Cavallari on Jay Cutler divorce: 'I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore'

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ever since Laguna Beach premiered on MTV in September 2004, we have been able to count on Kristin Cavallari to keep it real.

The 34-year-old author, business owner and reality television personality employed her signature candor while discussing her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler on the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast.

"Eighteen months ago, Jay and I filed for divorce," Cavallari said, nearly 17 minutes into the episode. "I have to say, it's been such a rollercoaster, but it's been the brightest and the saddest [time]. The whole experience—probably the best decision I've ever made. But it's had really sad moments, and there's been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, 'Is this the right decision?'"

She continued:

"Jay and I actually went on a couple dates, like months and months and months ago, but we did. But then I was like, 'No...' It just wasn't there anymore. It's not there for me anymore. But because of that, the thing with Jay and I is we aren't getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. And so, I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore, and I had to break it off. But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months, but then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm. Like, no, I know I'm doing the right decision."

The Uncommon James founder further explained that, as a child of divorce, she didn't want her three children "growing up thinking this is a good relationship" and wanted them instead "to see me happy." Cavallari and Cutler share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

"They're better off, and they've adjusted really well," Cavallari told Bristowe. "Not that there's ever a perfect age for it, but they were at good ages. And so, I'm glad that it happened when it did."

Cavallari added that "the coparenting thing is hard," and she would never talk to Cutler again if they didn't have kids together.