Windsor Locks official, lawyers reassure residents developer will solely be responsible for financing sports complex

WINDSOR LOCKS — Despite assurances from First Selectman J. Christopher Kervick and lawyers representing all parties that the developer of All Sports Village will be solely responsible for paying back a loan to finance the project, a few residents during a public hearing Tuesday still expressed concern about hidden fees the town could be responsible for.

The public hearing, held via Zoom during the selectmen’s meeting, was a chance to detail how developer Andrew Borgia will finance the project using up to $200 million in tax-exempt bonds. Kervick explained that the city of Phoenix, Arizona’s Industrial Development Agency will issue a series of tax-exempt bonds, which Ziegler Investment Bank of Chicago will buy. He said the bank will then use proceeds of the bonds to lend to All Sports Village Inc., a Connecticut tax-exempt entity.

“Windsor Locks will have no obligation on the bonds,” Kervick said.

“The town is not a party to any of these (financial) agreements,” said Brandon Caywood, a lawyer representing the Industrial Development Agency for the city of Phoenix, who participated in the Zoom meeting from Phoenix. “The risk is all on the buyer, just like any other kind of debt.”

ALL SPORTS VILLAGE

WHAT: Public hearing held Tuesday during Windsor Locks selectmen’s meeting on how the developer will finance the All Sports Village project

CITIZEN CONCERNS: Some questioned whether the town might be responsible for hidden fees

RESPONSE: Officials gave assurances there won’t be any liability for the town

Yet resident Douglas Glazier asked if there was anything in the drafting of the entire transaction between bond issuer, lender and borrower other than Borgia’s obligations.

“Are there any other costs or hidden fees that I don’t know about?” he said. “Hidden fees crop up all the time.”

Resident Don Dubuque also questioned whether the town might have as-yet unknown responsibilities.

“You’re not aware of financial obligations now but are we in a situation where 12 months down the road All Sports Village is halfway through building and it all comes apart?” he asked. “Who would clean up the mess?”

Dubuque said no one may be aware of potential problems now but that doesn’t guarantee there won’t be any.

Judith Blank, a lawyer for the town, said there won’t be any liability for the town.

The town doesn’t own the property, she said, and therefore is not at risk.

Borgia, who did not appear during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting, announced in September that he expects to close on land for the complex in November and that groundbreaking would occur by the end of the year.

Kervick affirmed that during the Zoom meeting, saying, “All Sports Village is coming close to closing on the property.”

The 76-acre property where the sports complex will be located is on Route 20 between Interstate 91 and Old County Road. The Thrall family of Windsor owns the land.

Borgia has declined to disclose the price of the land.

The developer is proposing eight outdoor turf fields, 20 basketball courts inside a 220,800-square-foot building, restaurants, retail shops, two 150-room hotels, a family entertainment center and a medical/physical therapy unit.