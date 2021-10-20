Kinder Morgan adjusted profit rises 4.1%

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 4.1% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday as demand for fuel bounced back from pandemic lows, boosting the pipeline operator’s volumes.

Adjusted profit rose to $505 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $485 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)