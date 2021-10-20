CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Berritt Haynes, Kaitlyn Velez The Voice 2021 Battles “Yellow” Coldplay, Season 21

By Jessie Mendoza
startattle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerritt Haynes performs “Yellow” by Coldplay, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice. Lost the Battle: Kaitlyn Velez (Eliminated) Berritt Haynes, Kaitlyn Velez The Voice 2021 Battles “Yellow” Coldplay, Season 21. Berritt Haynes vs Kaitlyn Velez “Yellow” The Voice Battles 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The...

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton Jokes That Marrying Gwen Stefani Made Him A ‘Softie’ On ‘The Voice

Has that ring around Blake Shelton’s finger taken away his edge? The country music star teased that marrying Gwen Stefani has turned him into a big ol’ teddy bear. There was a touching moment between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande during Monday’s episode of The Voice. During the Oct. 11 broadcast, Blake, 45, consoled first-time coach Ariana, 28, before making her first tough cuts during Battle Rounds. The country music star (and the winningest coach in The Voice history) offered the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer a box of tissues. “After this season, you won’t ever need these again,” he joked, per Entertainment Tonight. “You’ll become callous like the rest of us.”
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Carson Peters, Clint Sherman The Voice 2021 Battles “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” Vince Gill, Season 21

Carson Peters performs “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” by Vince Gill, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice. Song: “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” by Vince Gill. Battle Winner: Carson Peters. Lost the Battle: Clint Sherman (Eliminated) Carson Peters, Clint Sherman The Voice...
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton’s Final Battle Round Performers Tackle a Coldplay Hit [Watch]

The battle pairings on Season 21’s The Voice are coming to an end, which means emotions are running high as coaches continue to whittle down their teams from 11 to 10. On Tuesday night (Oct. 19), Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande listened on as the final Battle Round performers took to the stage to sing their hearts out in hopes to advance to the show’s Knockout stage of the competition.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
John Legend
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Kaitlyn
Newsday

LI's Kaitlyn Velez eliminated on 'The Voice'

In a short segment showing only the beginning of their song and then a cut to coach Blake Shelton's decision, 21-year-old Long Islander Kaitlyn Velez lost to 19-year-old Alabamian Berritt Haynes in Tuesday's Battle Round of the NBC singing competition "The Voice." "And that's a wrap on my [V]oice journey!"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Coaches Are Stunned by This Powerhouse Battle in New Sneak Peek

The Battles continue on The Voice Season 21 next week, and there’s a new sneak peek showing Team Blake members Manny Keith and Wendy Moten blowing the roof off the place with a powerhouse Sting cover. The coaches were absolutely stunned by the performance, especially Wendy’s half. Team Blake Battle...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Movies#Reality Tv#Startattle Com#Coldplay Battle Winner#Berritt Haynes Lost#American#Voice#Nbc#British#Parachutes
talentrecap.com

Hilarious Bloopers from ‘The Voice’ Battles Show the Coaches in a New Light

The Voice Battles have come to an end and we finally get to see all of the hilarious bloopers that happened in between. The coaches all showed off their goofy side in this new clip. It’s not fair that they are all incredibly talented and can also leave an entire room full of people cackling with their banter.
TV SHOWS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Watch Dallas mom channel Aretha Franklin to win battle round on ‘The Voice’

With echoes of Tina Turner in her sound, Dallas mother Brittany Bree performed a song from another iconic diva to advance on “The Voice.”. Bree, who in her blind audition said she works two jobs to support her two daughters, sang alongside Samara Brown during Tuesday’s battle round. Their challenge was a daunting one — performing Aretha Franklin’s “Something He Can Feel.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Bombarding Kelly Clarkson's Twitter After She Posts Cryptic Message

The Voice season 21 is heating up with blind auditions quickly coming to a close. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are getting chooser and chooser about who joins their teams. But according to Kelly, fans of the NBC singing competition show can expect to hear some other exciting news during Tuesday night’s episode … she just won’t say what it is.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ed Sheeran's New Role on The Voice Is Simply Perfect

Watch: Ariana Grande Shares Salty Text From Blake Shelton. The Voice is stepping up its "A Team." International superstar Ed Sheeran is officially joining the hit NBC reality singing competition as the Season 21 Mega Mentor, it was announced today, Oct. 5. The Grammy winner joins coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists ahead of the Knockouts, beginning Monday, Oct. 25.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Voice’s Country Music Had Ariana Grande Ready to ‘Start Yeehaw-ing’

Country era incoming? After a twangy duet impressed her on NBC’s The Voice, Ariana Grande declared that she was about “to start yeehaw-ing up in here.” The pop singer and season-21 judge called Carson Peters and Clint Sherman’s battle performance of Vince Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slipping Away” one of her favorites so far. “Our country girl, Ariana,” John Legend quipped. But Grande (and her appropriately fringed outfit) was serious about the yeehaw-ing! She explained that she’s been influenced by her fellow judges Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, and all the “amazing country music” that’s been featured on the show. To the amusement of his co-workers, Legend interrupted to remind her that he also does country. “I’m sorry, I forgot to mention Johnny ‘Yeehaw’ Legend,” Grande said, correcting herself. She recently featured on a track on Clarkson’s Christmas album, so who knows? Maybe this convo is a sign of a cute country collab with one of her Voice judges in the future. You know, something that would really put the “aw” in “yeehaw.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy