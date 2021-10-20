Berritt Haynes, Kaitlyn Velez The Voice 2021 Battles “Yellow” Coldplay, Season 21

Country era incoming? After a twangy duet impressed her on NBC’s The Voice, Ariana Grande declared that she was about “to start yeehaw-ing up in here.” The pop singer and season-21 judge called Carson Peters and Clint Sherman’s battle performance of Vince Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slipping Away” one of her favorites so far. “Our country girl, Ariana,” John Legend quipped. But Grande (and her appropriately fringed outfit) was serious about the yeehaw-ing! She explained that she’s been influenced by her fellow judges Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, and all the “amazing country music” that’s been featured on the show. To the amusement of his co-workers, Legend interrupted to remind her that he also does country. “I’m sorry, I forgot to mention Johnny ‘Yeehaw’ Legend,” Grande said, correcting herself. She recently featured on a track on Clarkson’s Christmas album, so who knows? Maybe this convo is a sign of a cute country collab with one of her Voice judges in the future. You know, something that would really put the “aw” in “yeehaw.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO