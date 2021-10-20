Dog Tales: with Kathleen Knowles & Christine Baker, President of Great Lakes K-9

Nuggets of old news are served up by David Heller, one of our local historians. This week, Odd, Old Times will raid the archives of one of Humboldt Counties most celebrated historians, Susie Baker Fountain. Mrs. Fountain collected newspaper articles, tax data, old-timers stories, snippets, property transactions, and much more. It was enough of an accumulation for her to compile the 128 volumes of Humboldt and Del Norte county history that are found at the HSU library and county library in Eureka. They have served thousand of researchers for nearly half a century. Her history columns in the Blue Lake Advocate spanned three decades, rightfully deserving the many accolades she was accorded. Some weeks, Mrs. Fountain shared her column with guest contributors, Charlie Blake and his dog are the authors of the following article.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO