CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog Tales: with Kathleen Knowles & Christine Baker, President of Great Lakes K-9

By Kathleen Knowles
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen Knowles of Blue Water Healthy Living connects with Christine Baker, president of Great Lakes K-9. Christine shares how she took over the company, what she’s done to build and grow it into what it is today,...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Camera

Commentary: Kathleen Parker: Dogs are the true heroes of the pandemic

During a recent visit to base camp — i.e., The Washington Post, Capitol Hill and points thereabout in D.C. — I was struck that my day revolved almost entirely around dogs. Not that every moment here should be filled with politics and punditry. But a full day of dog talk is rare, even for a columnist who writes often of animal rights and who once negotiated a TV contract to include her blind toy poodle. I think my exact phrasing to then-CNN President Jonathan Klein was that Ollie was a “nonnegotiable condition of employment.”
PETS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Fox News

Bear crashes wedding reception while guests continue to eat

No one likes a wedding crasher. An uninvited guest was caught on camera at a wedding in Mexico. The intruder was actually very easy to spot, considering that it was a young black bear. While the bear’s appearance was surprising, what’s more shocking is the reaction from some of the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Show Dog#Blue Water Healthy Living#Port Huron High School#Blue Water Health Living
Oakland County Moms

Great Lakes Crossing Malloween 2021

Great Lakes Crossing Malloween – Enjoy trick or treating, games, face painting and more at the Halloween Event at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. Visitors can even enter to win a $1000 Great Lakes Crossing Shopping Spree. Great Lakes Crossing Malloween. Malloween is Saturday, October 23, 2021 from...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
kymkemp.com

Odd, Old News: Dog Tales…

Nuggets of old news are served up by David Heller, one of our local historians. This week, Odd, Old Times will raid the archives of one of Humboldt Counties most celebrated historians, Susie Baker Fountain. Mrs. Fountain collected newspaper articles, tax data, old-timers stories, snippets, property transactions, and much more. It was enough of an accumulation for her to compile the 128 volumes of Humboldt and Del Norte county history that are found at the HSU library and county library in Eureka. They have served thousand of researchers for nearly half a century. Her history columns in the Blue Lake Advocate spanned three decades, rightfully deserving the many accolades she was accorded. Some weeks, Mrs. Fountain shared her column with guest contributors, Charlie Blake and his dog are the authors of the following article.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
chapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Tiger

Tiger is an inquisitive little orange guy, a year-old cat with a brother — Dabo — who he’d strongly prefer to be adopted alongside. Tiger is friendly, sociable and loves to explore! He’s also quite a talker, as Aaron and Victor found out when he came to visit this morning! You can see his distinctive “swirl” coat in the Instagram post below, alongside some of his ginger cat friends at Cat Tales!
PETS
CNET

DNA confirms living descendant of Native American warrior chief Sitting Bull

Ernie Lapointe is a Native American author and Sun Dancer, and for years, has maintained he's the closest living descendant of legendary Lakota warrior chief Sitting Bull. DNA analysis just scientifically verified those claims. "Many people have tried to question the relationship that I and my sisters have to Sitting...
SCIENCE
lakesarearadio.net

Great Detroit Lakes Pumpkin Hunt

We’ve hidden a pumpkin somewhere in Detroit Lakes and the first person that finds it and returns it to our studios will win a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars!. Listen for clues each day around 7am, 12pm, & 5pm to help you locate the pumpkin! Clues will also be posted the following day on our website, below.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Beedon’s Buddies: Michelle Mensinger – Blue Water Healthy Living

In Beedon’s Buddies, local entrepreneur Scott Beedon sits down with people in the community to chat about their business and ideas. This week, Scott sat down with long-time friend Michelle Mensinger, who not only runs her own marketing company Buy Design, but is also the Marketing Director of Blue Water Healthy Living! Scott and Michelle talk about her involvement in the community, her marketing background, and much more!
LIFESTYLE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Live United: Hosted by Brent Gillette with guest Amy Smith, Asst. Division Director/Community Planning of C.S.C.B.

On this episode of Live United, Brent Gillette, Executive Director of United Way of St. Clair County speaks with the Assistant Division Director/Community Planning of Community Services Coordinating Body. Amy speaks about Suicide Awareness, the Survivors of Suicide Support Group, and the Suicide Prevention Committee. For more information about Suicide...
UNITED WAY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“Today’s Key to Confident Living” – Dr. Bill Hossler – God and the Nation

Today’s Key to Confident Living began on Port Huron’s WPHM in 1994. Dr. Bill Hossler wanted to record moral lessons that made it easy for listeners of all ages to understand. Twenty-four years later and Today’s Key is recorded in a similar manner, broadcasting to over 150 radio stations, nationwide. The program is also available in Spanish and is enjoyed by 230 more stations.
RELIGION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Investigators coming to Carnegie Museum Oct. 30

Paranormal group will also visit Fort Gratiot Lighthouse. Paranormal Investigator Kelly Hamilton still vividly recalls the time she and a friend spent the night in the Keeper’s House at the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse and soon felt they were not alone. “I heard footsteps on the stairs and felt as if...
MUSEUMS
KIMT

Fright at the Farm offers haunted cannabis maze

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - If you're looking for a creepy-good time Fright at the Farm is bigger than ever offering Minnesota's only haunted cannabis maze. The haunted attraction began at the History Center of Olmsted County. Ted Galaty, owner of Rochester Horror and Willow's Keep Farm, moved the Halloween display to Willow's Keep Farm in 2015.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Only In Wisconsin

See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to some wild areas that are unbelievably vast and beautiful, and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is one of them. Stretching across thousands of acres, the refuge is part of the largest wetland bog in Wisconsin. It’s home to some incredible wildlife, including a population of rare whooping cranes that has to […] The post See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy