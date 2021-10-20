CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Facebook planning to change its name

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the tech news site ‘The Verge’, Facebook plans to announce its new name next week. The...

The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
#Tech
'Avalanche' of allegations against Facebook raises new questions

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A trove of internal documents leaked to reporters suggests executives at Facebook have long been aware of many of the problems plaguing the social media platform, but they have been unable or unwilling to rectify them as they pursued growth. A consortium of 17 U.S. news organizations...
INTERNET
TheAtlantaVoice

CEO Mark Zuckerberg responds to the massive Facebook document dump

CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off Facebook’s quarterly earnings call by addressing the latest wave of coverage based on a trove of leaked internal documents on Monday. “Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company,” Zuckerberg said. “The […]
INTERNET
5 key revelations in the Facebook Papers

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The slow drip of bad news for Facebook has turned into a torrent after a consortium of 17 news outlets slowly released the Facebook Papers, a series of articles based on internal documents leaked by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. More revelations are expected as journalists comb through...
INTERNET
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

WASHINGTON (AP) — In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help. By altering how posts about vaccines are ranked in people's...
INTERNET
