So there’s a few ways that IP can enter the Fortnite party. The more interesting tact is when characters are directly integrated into the story, and are earned via the season pass or some other free event (The Mandalorian, Superman, and Carnage are a few examples in the last year). The most common method is via the storefront, where you pay cold hard cash for skins. The latter delivery system is how Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are now wrapped up in a Fortnite Resident Evil crossover.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO