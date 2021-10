SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID testing and vaccine mandate is leading to parent pushback with plans for a statewide school walkout. Organizers want parents to pull their children from class on Monday. In a letter to parents, the superintendent of Twin Rivers Unified says its students don’t need to miss school for parents’ voices to be heard. But some parents told us, this all comes down to the freedom to choose. Calls for a walkout are growing louder. “The vaccine mandate, I don’t think should be forced upon anybody,” said A.J. Fernandez, who supports the walkout. Greg Gomez has a daughter...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO