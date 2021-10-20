CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Giant African Millipede & Madagascar Hissing Cockroach at the Blank Park Zoo!

weareiowa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCREEPY CRAWLIES at the Blank Park Zoo with Julia Bingham! We meet and learn about the Giant African Millipede and...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
State
Iowa State
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
Discovery

Beneath the Water in South America’s Wetlands Lurk Hundreds of Swimming Jaguars

Jaguars are the largest cat species in the Americas and the third-largest in the world. Normally highly territorial loners, these opportunistic predators hunt capybaras, deer, and other land mammals. In Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland in the world, that sprawls across Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay lives a different type of...
ANIMALS
fox5ny.com

Elephants smash giant pumpkins in Oregon Zoo’s 'Squishing of the Squash'

PORTLAND, Ore. - A herd of elephants got to smash massive pumpkins this week at the Oregon Zoo, a fall activity held each year to usher in Halloween. The Oregon Zoo’s 23rd annual "Squishing of the Squash" event was held Thursday in which some of the world’s largest land animals pulverized the area’s largest pumpkins.
PORTLAND, OR
13 WHAM

Seneca Park Zoo snow leopard cub named

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Seneca Park Zoo's snow leopard cub finally has a name. The name means "strong" in Himalayan. Kenji was born back in April, and he was the subject of the zoo's "Cub Cam" throughout the spring.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Gazette

Funny little kindergartners: Meet the African penguins at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

These are the days of our African penguin lives. When animal keeper Al Carrier shows up to Boulders Beach, in the Waters Edge: Africa exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, every morning, she’s never quite sure what to expect from the 16 waddling tykes wearing miniature tuxedoes. “There’s always something going...
ANIMALS
CBS Chicago

Renovated Lion House Reopens At Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in more than two years, lions are back on display at Lincoln Park Zoo. Crowds lined up Thursday to see the big cats in their state-of-the-art habitat at the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The lions are just some of the animals enjoying the new habitat, including two red pandas, two Canada lynx and two snow leopards. The landmark Kovler Lion House, which first opened in 1912, closed in 2019 for a $41 million renovation. The new habitat is twice the size, and was designed based on information collected over several years by a behavior monitor app. Their new home includes heating and cooling zones, trees for climbing, elevated rocks. and privacy areas. Visitors can now view the animals from both inside and outside the lion house.
CHICAGO, IL
whdh.com

Franklin Park Zoo asks public for help naming giraffe calf

BOSTON (WHDH) - Franklin Park Zoo officials are turning to the public for help in naming the zoo’s newest baby, a female giraffe, after she made her exhibit debut on Thursday. A 5-year-old Masai giraffe named Amari gave birth to a female calf on Sept. 22 at 2:52 p.m. Within...
BOSTON, MA
Taylor Daily Press

Elephant kills poacher in South African wildlife park

A spokesman for the park said the rest of the fishermen fled. They left behind the trampled man. His cell phone was rescued and handed over to the police to help track down the fishermen who escaped. Last year, lions killed a hunter in the park. Partners of that victim...
ANIMALS
So Md News.com

New critters welcomed at Plumpton Park Zoo

RISING SUN — There’s some new residents at Plumpton Park Zoo but none will be seen by the public for awhile. Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, said all new arrivals are placed in quarantine for 30 days or more so the animal and staff can get acquainted. If there is already an identical animal in residence Lacovara said the period of quarantine could be longer while those get acquainted as well.
RISING SUN, MD
wvlt.tv

Zoo Knoxville mourning loss of African lion, Jimmy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the death of Jimmy, a 15-year-old African lion, who was humanely euthanized on Friday, due to age-related health issues. Jimmy was born at Zoo Knoxville in 2006 and lived with his long-time companion Zarina in the Valley of the Kings, a spokesperson said. The lion was being treated for spinal issues that are often seen in lions of advanced age, but he began struggling with mobility in his hind legs last week, the release stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indianapublicmedia.org

Indianapolis Zoo's African lions test positive for Delta variant of COVID-19

Three African lions at the Indianapolis Zoo are recovering after testing positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 last week. The zoo said the lions were tested when the two females, Zuri and Sukari, presented with respiratory and digestive symptoms. The male, Enzi, has been asymptomatic. The lions were taken off exhibit and started on treatment immediately. According to the zoo, the two young lions are doing well. The older female, Zuri, is being treated for respiratory symptoms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tough days coming at Plumpton Park Zoo

RISING SUN — The oldest and most iconic member of the Plumpton Park Zoo family has been placed on hospice. In a statement released over the weekend Nicholas and Cheryl Lacovara said Jimmie the giraffe has developed a severe hoof infection. It's a foot problem that the Lacovaras have been dealing with for 11 years, and from which Jimmie has been suffering since 2006.
ANIMALS

