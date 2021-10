The script is always different but, lately at least, the result remains the same. The Ducks will play for another Atlantic League Championship. They punched this season’s ticket by defeating the host Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-4 in the winner-take-all third game of the North Division Championship Series Wednesday night. They will face the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League Championship Series, which begins Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip. The Ducks will host the first two games of the series – Game 2 is Saturday night – before heading to Lexington, Kentucky, for the remainder of the best-of-five series.

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO