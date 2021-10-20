CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM shares drop on weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue

By Jordan Novet, @jordannovet
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM's revenue was up slightly as its top two business segments fell short of estimates. After removing the Kyndryl business IBM will spin out next month, revenue at IBM rose 2.5%, which is approaching CEO Arvind Krishna's target of mid-single-digit growth. IBM shares fell as much as 5% in...

www.cnbc.com

CoinTelegraph

Robinhood shares tank 10% after crypto revenue falls by three quarters

Robinhood shares (HOOD) have fallen sharply on the back of the firm’s Q3 results which posted lower than expected crypto trading revenue. The popular retail trading firm published its Q3 report on Oct. 26, with crypto accounting for $51 million (19%) of the total $267 million worth of transaction-based revenue in the quarter.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Robinhood, Microsoft, AMD & more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:. Robinhood — Shares of the stock-trading app declined more than 9% during extended trading after the company's third-quarter revenue missed expectations amid a slowdown in cryptocurrency trading. The company reported net revenue of $365 million, short of the $432 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC

Enphase Energy jumps 20% following record quarterly revenue, but supply chain woes remain

Enphase Energy shares surged on Wednesday following the company's third-quarter results. Enphase, which makes microinverters and backup energy storage for solar systems, posted record revenue last quarter. CEO Badri Kothandaraman said demand is booming, even as supply chain bottlenecks mean higher prices and longer wait times for consumers. Shares of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains even after wider-than-expected loss, big revenue miss

Shares of Boeing Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, even as the aerospace and defense company reported a big loss and revenue misses, amid weakness in the commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, while free cash flow was a lot less negative than projected. The net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 19 cents a share, from $466 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the per-share loss of 60 cents was triple the FactSet loss consensus of 20 cents. Revenue rose 8.1% to $15.28 billion, well below the FactSet consensus...
Metro International

UBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS posted its highest quarterly profit since 2015 on Tuesday, as robust trading activity by the world’s ultra wealthy led to a 23% surge in fee income. The surprisingly strong results follow double-digit percent gains for net profit in each of the past four quarters and come as Switzerland’s largest bank announced new plans for its digital push including a new advisory service for affluent U.S. clients.
CNBC

Robinhood drops 10% to below IPO price as investors worry about bleak outlook

Shares of Robinhood are getting crushed on Wednesday following a worrisome earnings report from the newly public brokerage. The decline came after Robinhood missed on the top and bottom lines of its third quarter results. Revenue was dragged down by a slowdown in crypto trading and Robinhood warned that the headwinds in trading will persist into year-end.
Detroit Free Press

GM reports 40% drop in third-quarter profits, but expects strong year-end results

General Motors reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income plummeted 40% as it struggled against production constraints and thin new car inventory. The auto industry has faced a global shortage of semiconductor chips since February. The chips are used in many car parts and, without them, production at many GM plants has either slowed or stopped completely, leaving dealers' new car lots bare.
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
MarketWatch

UPS stock rallies after profit and revenue beats, as all business segments top forecasts

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.
Zacks.com

Logitech (LOGI) Reports Record Sales in Q2, Misses on Earnings

LOGI - Free Report) on Monday reported record quarterly sales reaching second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues at $1.31 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter (2% on constant currency). However, the top-line results missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. Logitech has been benefiting from the elevated demand for its...
siliconangle.com

Seagate’s shares jump after quarterly profit more than doubles

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, a major maker of hard drives for enterprise and cloud data centers, jumped more than 5% today after the company posted quarterly results that topped analyst expectations. Seagate has been in business for more than four decades. The company surpassed $100 million in revenues...
