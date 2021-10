To be fair, Johnny Depp did try to deal with the idea of Willy Wonka as a younger man trying to make his own way in the world. But since Depp’s movie focused primarily on recreating the original story in a different and slightly darker light, his past didn’t really get exposed quite as much. That appears to be what the focus will be in this upcoming movie as it sounds as though the audience is going to be given a look at how Wonka started out and how he became the eccentric individual he’s been in the last two movies. So far it doesn’t sound as though there’s anything dark or twisted on the way, but it could be that this movie will still attempt to keep to the idea that Wonka is a bit, well, out there. Since that’s part of the character that people have come to enjoy anyway though, it’s not hard to think that folks are going to be looking for a little hilarity and perhaps kooky behavior. After all, Gene Wilder made it work, and Johnny Depp didn’t exactly fail, but he did make it feel awkward in some scenes.

