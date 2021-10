SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The red-hot Panthers roll into their third week of the season as one of the NHL’s best teams. For the first time in franchise history, the Cats have won their first five games and they dominated opponents in the wins. They’re averaging four and a half goals a game, and at even strength they have been the stingiest team in hockey. It has been a balanced attack with head coach Joel Queneville rolling his lines on most nights fairly equally. The emergence of rookie Anton Lundell, who now is skating with Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment, has formed a surprising...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO