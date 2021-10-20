Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh Buddy Walk this weekend

WPXI 11 Cares Clearview

PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares partner Clearview Federal Credit Union is a proud sponsor of the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh Buddy Walk, taking place this weekend in Pittsburgh.

The Buddy Walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 24 at Schenley Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh’s largest fundraiser of the year, providing 75-percent of the needed resources for the association to fulfill its mission.

The association says it strives to enrich the lives of individuals with Down Syndrome and support their families with ongoing programming and free resources.

More information about the Buddy Walk can be found here.

Clearview Federal Credit Union partners with the association throughout the year to provide support.

