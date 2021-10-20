CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 5: The Fort TV Show Trailer [NBC]

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 5: The Fort TV show trailer has been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Zyra Gorecki, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David Appelbaum...

film-book.com

Comments / 1

TVLine

Ratings: La Brea Dips as Voice Drops, The Resident Audience at Season High

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, dropping sharply (and conspicuously so?) in the demo yet still leading the night in total audience; read our recap. Leading out of that, La Brea (5 mil/0.5, read recap) again held steady in audience but dipped a tenth in the demo. New Amsterdam (3.5 mil/0.3) also ticked down in the demo. Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (2.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B-“) was down from its June cycle’s premiere (3.8 mil/1.0) but still led Tuesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Queens...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
startattle.com

La Brea (Season 1 Episode 4) “The New Arrival”, trailer, release date

The sight of a crashing plane spreads a wave of unexpected hope through the clearing as Eve and the others search for its fallen pilot. Gavin and Izzy seek help from an unlikely source after the government permanently suspends their sinkhole mission. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Network: NBC.
US 103.3

‘Yellowstone’ Trailer Introduces New Character for Season 4 [Watch]

Yellowstone's upcoming Season 4 will feature some new faces in addition to the fans' already-established favorites, and a new trailer gives viewers an in-depth introduction to one of the new characters. A clip posted to the show's Twitter feed gives Yellowstone fans a first look at the character of Carter, played by Finn Little.
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: La Brea Stabilizes, New Amsterdam Rises

NBC is having a decent time with its new fall shows so far. Just one day after Ordinary Joe picked up some steam, La Brea has stabilized. The latest episode of the Natalie Zea-led drama managed 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- identical to last week's numbers. The...
Tell-Tale TV

La Brea Review: The Hunt (Season 1 Episode 3)

This week, we watched the third episode of a high-concept series about people who survive a traumatic disaster and find themselves in which the food runs out at camp and they have to hunt the wildlife nearby. At the same time, other characters are attempting to get rescue but it ends in failure.
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [Season 6 / Episode 16]

Gone are the days where the Madams of Maryland squabbled over etiquette. Because in the show’s sixth season, the drama escalates to new levels. ‘Potomac’ staples Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo are all back in the mix. Newcomer Mia Thornton joins the...
The Day

‘La Brea’ plummets half of Los Angeles into a lost world in NBC thriller

When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up. In “La Brea,” they take that literally. The NBC drama, which airs Tuesdays, splits its time between two worlds. The first: Los Angeles, where a massive sinkhole opened up near the La Brea Tar Pits, pulling parents, children, teachers and co-workers into the sucking void and leaving their loved ones behind.
aiptcomics

‘La Brea’ S1E5 ‘The Fort’ shows it can only ramp up from here

La Brea ended its fourth episode last week with a cliffhanger that was very enticing. That’s partly due to the show hinting at other humans roaming about the survivors, but also because the show seems to be honing its focus on more identifiable goals. In the fifth episode, appropriately titled “The Fort,” our heroes inspect what looks like an ancient village and bite off way more than they can chew. Plus, baseball!
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘Insecure’ [Season 5 / Episode 2]

‘Insecure’ has returned for its fifth and final season. And while it’s hard for fans to say goodbye, they’re undoubtedly in for a treat. The HBO comedy has struck a chord with millions thanks to its wonderfully witty and immersive take on the story of two friends – Issa and Molly.
International Business Times

'Dr. Brain': Apple TV+'s First Korean Series To Premiere In November; Trailer Out [Watch]

Apple TV+ has announced that its first Korean language series, "Dr. Brain," will start streaming in November. The thriller series is based on a web comic series of the same name by webtoon creator Hongjacga. "Dr. Brain" follows the story of a brilliant neuroscientist, Sewon, played by "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-Kyun, who is obsessed with creating new technologies that can access the memories stored in the brain.
