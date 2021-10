The Los Angeles Lakers finished the preseason winless after a loss to the Sacramento Kings last night. LeBron James had a brief scare in the first half, when he came up grabbing for his ankle on a drive and called a timeout before limping off the floor. But he was able to walk if off, finishing with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists after playing well into the 4th quarter. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Lakers' winless preseason.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO