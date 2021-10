The live-action Western space adventure teases some iconic moments from the cult-classic anime. Time to saddle up! Netflix has just dropped a two-and-a-half-minute teaser, giving fans a little something to chew on before its release. The teaser is called “The Lost Session”, which opens with the three main characters and the opening theme from the anime series (Tank! performed by SEATBELTS and composed by Yoko Kanno). Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) are aboard their ship, the Bebop, looking into a bounty that Jet Black heard about. The following shots show Spike and his ragtag gang getting into all kinds of action-packed altercations with banter amongst them that actually sounds very similar to the anime characters.

