ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said that it will start using a new technology that should help keep police safe, while also safely immobilizing suspects. They said they will start fielding the BolaWrap 100, a handheld device around the size of a smartphone. It launches a Kevlar cord and sends it towards a suspect, wrapping around their legs or their arms and torso. Police said it should restrain or immobilize people without hurting them.

ALCOA, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO