Long Wharf Theatre reopens after a long pandemic intermission

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO