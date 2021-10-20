CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Wharf Theatre reopens after a long pandemic intermission

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long Wharf Theatre has returned to the stage with The Chinese Lady, the story it left nearly 18 months ago. Audiences meet Afong Moy, believed to be the first female Chinese immigrant to the U.S. She arrived as a teenager in the 1830s and was put on display for the American...

www.ctpublic.org

New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Returns With “Chinese Lady”

On the bare stage of Long Wharf Theatre is one of those huge packing crates used for shipping props or sets. A man comes out of the shadows and pushes it further back, then opens its doors to reveal a theatrical space with a curtain and graceful designs on the wings. If you’re a regular theater-goer who hasn’t been in a theater since the Covid-19 lockdown began — and certainly not at Long Wharf Theatre’s stage at Sargent Drive, which has been closed since the spring of 2020 — that simple act of opening the crate to make theater on stage is striking, thrilling, magical.
newhavenarts.org

"The Chinese Lady" Brings Long Wharf Back To Life

Shannon Tyo in The Chinese Lady. T. Charles Erickson Photos. Afong Moy’s small, sharp-edged world is shifting on its axis. Sitting inside a room—which is in fact a room within a room—she recounts her first trip to a zoo in America. She admired the animals, she tells the audience. Their sweet eyes. Their soft coats. She pauses for a fraction of a beat. When she turns, her face is etched with a new kind of understanding.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

