Jackson, MI

Suspect in Jackson bank robbery headed to trial court

By Mitchell Kukulka
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of robbing a Jackson bank has been bound over to trial court. Jermaine Jones, 49, was bound over to circuit court by Jackson District Judge...

www.mlive.com

Jackson, MI
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

