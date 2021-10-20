CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hostage Shot During Standoff In Texas

 6 days ago
ATASCOCITA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot multiple times while being held hostage near Houston in Atascocita, KTRK-TV reported.

She is expected to survive according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, deputies were doing a welfare check at a home in the 20500 block of Atascocita Shores when they spotted an armed man holding the woman.

After an hours-long standoff and trying to negotiate with the suspect, authorities went into the home after hearing multiple gunshots.

The man, Daniel Mackey, 53, was taken into custody and the woman was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Mackey is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a police officer.

It is not yet clear what the relationship was between the man and the woman involved.

IN THIS ARTICLE
