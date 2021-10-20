CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Reports $51 Million in Bitcoin-Related Impairments in Q3

u.today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Tesla’s Q3 earnings presentation, the e-car manufacturer registered Bitcoin-related impairments of $51 million. During the third quarter, Tesla managed to achieve its best-ever net income of $2.093 billion....

u.today

Comments / 0

Investor's Business Daily

How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

It's been an amazing decade-long ride for Tesla (TSLA) investors — literally better than any other S&P 500 stock. It's a millionaire maker. The consumer discretionary stock debuted on June 29, 2010, and it's up a stunning 21,323% since then to a new high Monday of 1,023.59. Tesla outperformed every single large stock currently in S&P 500 plus all those on the midsized S&P 400 and S&P 600 small caps on a percentage basis, shows an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Top Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Hits a New High

The crypto market is reaching new heights as coins and tokens provide multi-fold returns in the blink of an eye. And while global adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased, data suggests these users comprise only 4% of the world’s population. This leaves ample headroom for growth in all aspects of the industry, including crypto stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Impartment
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk reveals his crypto portfolio, says he only holds Bitcoin and two other cryptocurrencies but no Shiba Inu Coin

It seems that Tesla CEO and prominent crypto investor Elon Musk only needs to mention the keyword "crypto" in one of his notorious posts on the social media platform Twitter in order to make headlines in most business-focused news outlets. While answering the question of another Twitter user, Musk has now revealed the composition of his crypto portfolio, which in fact has a quite surprising exclusion.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla might reenable Bitcoin payments

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturing company, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has hinted at the possibility of restoring support for Bitcoin payments. According to a September quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), the firm stated that it “may in the future restart the practice of transacting in cryptocurrencies.”. The...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

AudioCodes Reported Mixed Q3 Performance

AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $63.4 million, beating the consensus of $62.5 million. Product revenue rose 4.4% Y/Y to $38.6 million, while Services revenue grew 26.7% Y/Y to $24.8 million. Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin expanded around 250 basis points to 69.9%. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Twitter Hits 211 Million Daily Active Users In Q3; U.S. Ad Sales Jump 51%, Profits Hit By Litigation Charge

Twitter hit 211 million daily active user last quarter, up 13% from a year ago. In the U.S., daily active users stood at 37 million. Advertising was robust. Shares jumped nearly 4% in after-hours trading. Revenue of $1.28 billion was up 37%. Twitter sales are advertising based and saw U.S, total sales up 45% to $742 million and ad sales up 51%. That came despite headwinds in digital advertising from new Apple-iOS privacy settings that smashed Snap’s earnings last week and weighed on Facebook yesterday. Apple requires users to opt-in actively if it wants mobile apps to track them across other...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Tesla May Soon Accept Bitcoin As Payment Again

May soon start accepting Bitcoin as payment, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the document, filed in relation to the company’s recent earnings report, Tesla detailed their holding of $1.5 billion USD in Bitcoin and said it might consider accepting cryptocurrency as payment.
ECONOMY
u.today

Bitcoin Drops Below $60,000 as $500 Million in Crypto Gets Liquidated in One Hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
automotiveworld.com

Analysts swoon as Tesla posts “exceptional” Q3

It’s earnings season once more, and all eyes are on Tesla for its third quarter (Q3) results. Industry analysts are again impressed with the company’s performance as it reports record income and deliveries amid a global supply chain crisis. By all accounts, Tesla is slowly shaking its reputation for volatile...
MARKETS
u.today

New Bitcoin ETF Offers Shorting Bitcoin Futures, Creators Warn of Multiple Risks

MARKETS
wiltonbulletin.com

Spotify Reports In-Line Q3 User Growth to Hit 381 Million, Ad Revenue Jumps 75% With Growing Podcast Slate

Spotify posted double-digit gains for overall monthly users and paid subscribers for the third quarter of 2021, in line with expectations, while its advertising revenue — fueled by its growing podcast slate — outperformed with with a 75% year-over-year increase. The company’s total monthly active users grew 19% year over...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
u.today

Bitfinex Integrates Nuvei's Simplex as Fiat On-Ramp: Details

Flagship cryptocurrency platform Bitfinex, one of the oldest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, shares the details of its partnership with Nuvei's wholly-owned subsidiary Simplex. Simplex goes live on Bitfinex. According to a joint official announcement by Bitfinex and Nuvei's Simplex, a new service is available for all Bitfinex traders with an intermediate...
MARKETS
u.today

XRP's Increased Network Activity Not Yet Followed By Price, Here's Why It Might Be Bullish

STOCKS

