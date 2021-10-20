PODCAST: CIF Volleyball Playoffs Coming, Student-Run Organizations Thriving And Much More

There will be a lot on the line tonight at Compton College where Compton is hosting Lakewood in a Moore League clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 7. Lakewood (3-5, 3-1) is currently third place in the league, and Compton (2-5, 1-3) is fifth. The Lancers can clinch that third and final automatic CIF postseason spot with a win tonight, but a Compton win could set up a possible three-way tie between Lakewood, Compton and Jordan considering that the Lancers finish the regular season next week against first-place Long Beach Poly while Compton takes on last-place Cabrillo. If those three teams tie for third place with three wins an envelope draw would decide which of the them received the league’s final automatic playoff berth.

COMPTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO