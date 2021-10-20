CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: CIF Volleyball Playoffs Coming, Student-Run Organizations Thriving And Much More

By JJ Fiddler
The 562
The 562
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week on the podcast we’re talking about...

www.the562.org

The 562

For The Fridge: TB SoCal Quakes Win Baseball Tournament

The TB SoCal Quakes youth baseball team won the XDS Octoberfest Tournament at Vista Hermosa Sports Park in San Clemente earlier this month. This group of Long Beach kids played together in the Whaley PONY league and beat top teams from Huntington Beach, Irvine, Simi Valley and Seaside. TB SoCal...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The 562

Boys’ Water Polo: Poly Grinds Out Tough Victory Over Millikan

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. An energetic crowd was on hand for Poly’s Senior Day victory over Millikan on Wednesday afternoon, which saw the Jackrabbits score first, and never fall behind, in an impressive 8-4 victory.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The 562

Girls’ Tennis: Wilson Holds Off Millikan to Complete Unbeaten League Season

Wilson girls’ tennis earned another outright Moore League championship last week with a grinding win, 10-8, over Millikan. The Bruins were led by star performances from freshman Vanessa Holden and sophomore Vivian Hall, both having dominant victories, with Holden not dropping a match. The victory marked the Bruins second consecutive...
TENNIS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
The 562

Long Beach State Fires Women’s Volleyball Coach Midseason

Long Beach State athletic director Andy Fee took the rare step Monday afternoon of firing women’s volleyball coach Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer and top assistant coach Matt Fuerbringer, five weeks before the end of the season. The move is effective immediately, and Fee said Monday it was made because of performance issues–the first time he’s made a coaching change midseason for that reason.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach City College Football Snaps Losing Streak

Long Beach City College football needed a get-right game and the Vikings got it on Saturday evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 24-6 victory over visiting East Los Angeles College. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for LBCC (3-4, 1-1) with three games left in the regular season.
LONG BEACH, CA
#Volleyball#Football Games#Cif#Cif Volleyball Playoffs
The 562

CIF Volleyball: Millikan Swept By O Lu In Second Round

Long Beach Millikan made its first appearace in the second round of the playoffs in several years on Saturday, traveling to face Orange Lutheran in a Division 3 matchup. Unfortunately their playoff journey would end there after losing in three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20. The Rams came out strong in...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Lakewood vs. Compton

There will be a lot on the line tonight at Compton College where Compton is hosting Lakewood in a Moore League clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 7. Lakewood (3-5, 3-1) is currently third place in the league, and Compton (2-5, 1-3) is fifth. The Lancers can clinch that third and final automatic CIF postseason spot with a win tonight, but a Compton win could set up a possible three-way tie between Lakewood, Compton and Jordan considering that the Lancers finish the regular season next week against first-place Long Beach Poly while Compton takes on last-place Cabrillo. If those three teams tie for third place with three wins an envelope draw would decide which of the them received the league’s final automatic playoff berth.
COMPTON, CA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Millikan Water Polo

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Long Beach Poly defeated Millikan in a boys’ water polo game that likely decided second place in the Moore League, behind perennial champion Wilson. The Jackrabbits (Division 4) and Rams (Division 3) are both ranked in their respective CIF Southern Section divisions and will have strong chances to make a deep playoff run.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Long Beach Poly vs Jordan

Long Beach Poly visits Jordan for a Thursday evening game, thanks to the official shortage that has affected all of Southern California this year. The Jackrabbits (5-3, 3-0) and Panthers (5-4, 3-2) will meet for a full game for just the second time in the last four seasons. The two teams didn’t play in the Spring 2021 season, and in 2018 a lightning storm cut their game short after just a quarter and a half, with Poly leading 20-0. The two teams played in 2019 with Poly winning 52-7.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Volleyball: Wilson Swept By South Torrance

The Long Beach Wilson girls’ volleyball team saw its season come to an end Thursday night in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 loss to South Torrance in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. After a second-place finish in the Moore League, the Bruins (21-13, 9-3) ran...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Millikan vs. Cabrillo

After a much-needed bye, Millikan looks to maintain its second place position in the Moore League when they host Cabrillo tonight for Homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Rams (4-4, 3-1) sophomore quarterback Myles Jackson has thrown at least two touchdowns to five different receivers with sophomore Ryan Pellum...
HIGH SCHOOL
The 562

Wilson’s Alyson Sor Wins Moore League Individual Title

Wilson girls’ golf coach Paul Henry said junior Alyson Sor and senior Emi Sverduk are “inseparable”. They eat lunch together at school, drive with each other, and of course are best friends. It was only fitting that the two dueled it out during a five-hole playoff on the final day...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Feature: Millikan Student Section Shines At Football Games

It’s never easy being a teenager in high school, but it’s been especially difficult for Millikan students this year dealing with COVID-19 restrictions and a recent shooting near campus. However, the Associated Student Body has created a big and strong student section at football games where the Rams have a safe and inclusive environment that’s all about having fun.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Long Beach Poly’s Moe, Turner Commit to HBCU Morgan State

Over the last century, Long Beach Poly’s football program has produced hundreds of scholarships for local football players. Many have gone to the Pac-12 (and USC in particular), others have starred in the SEC or in other power-five conferences. Two seniors this year are hoping to blaze a trail for the next generation of Jackrabbits to play at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, better known by the acronym HBCUs.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Millikan Blanks Cabrillo

At Millikan’s homecoming rally on Friday, sophomore Brian Mantooth was the lucky recipient of a t-shirt toss from football coach Romeo Pellum. Not only did Mantooth get to add to his wardrobe, but his other reward was calling the team’s first play against Cabrillo. His friends wanted him to call...
FOOTBALL
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

