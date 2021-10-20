PODCAST: CIF Volleyball Playoffs Coming, Student-Run Organizations Thriving And Much More

There will be a lot on the line tonight at Compton College where Compton is hosting Lakewood in a Moore League clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 7. Lakewood (3-5, 3-1) is currently third place in the league, and Compton (2-5, 1-3) is fifth. The Lancers can clinch that third and final automatic CIF postseason spot with a win tonight, but a Compton win could set up a possible three-way tie between Lakewood, Compton and Jordan considering that the Lancers finish the regular season next week against first-place Long Beach Poly while Compton takes on last-place Cabrillo. If those three teams tie for third place with three wins an envelope draw would decide which of the them received the league’s final automatic playoff berth.
