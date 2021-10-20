CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Solange launches a library for rare books by Black authors

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thing about rare books is that they’re, well, rare — which means too many hidden gems are well out of reach for the everyday literary enthusiast. Solange is trying to change that. The singer’s creative studio Saint Heron recently launched a free community library that aims to increase access to...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
menifee247.com

Local author Huffmire to speak at Friends of Library

Rachel Huffmire will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 19 meeting of the Friends of the Sun City Library at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Sun City Library. 26982 Cherry Hills Blvd. CDC health guidelines will be in effect as necessary. According to Amazon, "Rachel is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times-Journal

Author Robert Bailey to speak at Moon Lake Library

The Mentone Moon Lake Community Library announces that Robert Bailey will speak at the library on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Bailey is the best-selling and award-winning author of two legal thriller series: McMurtrie-Dake and Bocephus Haynes. His first two novels, The Professor (2015) and Between Black and White (2016) were Beverly Hills Book Awards Legal Thriller of the Year winners. Between Black and White was also a finalist for the 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year.
MENTONE, AL
floridaweekly.com

Copperfish Books to host Books & Brunch Author Extravaganza

Copperfish Books has scheduled a special event set for Monday, Oct. 25, when New York Times bestselling authors Kristy Woodson Harvey, Mary Kay Andrews and Patti Callahan will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel. The authors will speak and sign copies of their upcoming books...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
Gwendolyn Brooks
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Octavia Butler
srqmagazine.com

Love Our Libraries Author Luncheon Featuring Award-Winning Author and Filmmaker

The Library Foundation for Sarasota County is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with its annual sellout event, the Love Our Libraries Author Luncheon. This year’s event returns in person on February 3, 2022, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium and will celebrate all the important ways Sarasota's local library system supports our community. The event will feature Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, author, cultural critic and journalist Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. As host of the popular PBS series Finding Your Roots, Dr. Gates has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom and compassion.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ptonline.net

Author and book

ATHENS — A granddaughter’s desire to share her grandmother’s legacy has led to her establishing a scholarship at Concord University and writing a book about her life to help fund the scholarship.
ATHENS, WV
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. The following adult fiction titles have been added: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “The Butler” by Danielle Steel, “Chasing the Lion” by A. J. Tata, “Enemy at the Gate” by Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills, “Flagstaff: We Will Be No More” by Randall Probert, “Forgotten in Death” by J. D. Robb, “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods, “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves, “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen, “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman, “Malibu Rising by Taylor” Jenkins Reid, “Right Behind Her” by Melinda Leigh, “Talk To Me” by T. C. Boyle, “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris, “Two Sister’s Detective Agency” by James Patterson, “Warden Service Comes To Flagstaff” by Randall Probert, “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks and “Wolf Point” by Ian Smith.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kingstonthisweek.com

Books about libraries

As we celebrate Ontario Public Library Week & Canadian Public Library month in October, we thought it would be fitting to share some books about libraries. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. If you are interested in the history of public libraries in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Books#Nonfiction Books#Black People#Library#Keeps Books#Saint Heron
monroecopost.com

Greece Library Friends announces Fall Book Sale

Friends of Greece Public Library, 2 Vince Tofany Blvd., will sponsor its Fall Book Sale on Oct. 21-23. The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Welsh Room. A $4 bag sale is slated for Saturday.
GREECE, NY
Mirror

Boy writes book, reads it at library

CLAYSBURG — Caleb Feathers, age 8, wrote a book and read it to the children at the Claysburg Area Public Library Summer Reading Program. Caleb is a student at the Claysburg-Kimmel Elementary School. The children enjoyed the book by this budding author.
CLAYSBURG, PA
Kankakee Daily Journal

Best-selling author presents with Bradley Library

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Bradley Public Library is hosting a virtual event with best-selling author Chris Bohjalian as part of the “Author in the Spotlight” series. Bohjalian will be discussing his book, “Hour of the Witch.”. Register for the event at bit.ly/bradleyzoom1027. Questions for the author...
BRADLEY, IL
Sun-Journal

Auburn library to feature Maine author, librarian

The Auburn Public Library is scheduled to host Maine author Bryce Moore from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, during an in-person event in the Androscoggin Community Room at the 49 Spring St. library. Moore is the author of “The Memory Thief,” “Vodnik” and “The Perfect Place to Die.”...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ospreyobserver.com

Local Author Releases Seventh Book

Ricky Keck of Valrico was born and raised in Southern California, but when his family moved to Memphis, Tennessee, he enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school. “After two wars, Vietnam and Desert Shield/Storm, I retired, settled in Florida and started my second career,” Keck said. “My world travels and dangerous but interesting profession of a Navy diver, parachutist and bomb disposal technician afforded me myriad possibilities for novels.”
VALRICO, FL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Library hosting author Bohjalian event

Chris Bohjalian, the author of 22 books that have been adapted into three movies and a television series, will speak about his newest release, “Hour of the Witch,” during a Zoom event in which Jacksonville Public Library is participating. Bohjalian’s novels include the best-sellers “Midwives,” “The Sandcastle Girls” and “The...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Corsicana Daily Sun

Author returns to Corsicana for book signing

Enjoy a presentation, conversation and after-reception with author Kerri Arsenault beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Palace Theatre, Downtown Corsicana. Free to attend; registration is requested. www.corsicanaresidency.org/events. The award-winning author returns to Corsicana for a reading from her book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, which she...
CORSICANA, TX
Citizen Online

Auburn authors release new books

Two Auburn authors have recently published new books. Tammy Davis, who was born and raised in Auburn, recently released her first book, "Haven Island: Faith Revealed." In a news release, Davis said she struggled to read in elementary school but became a voracious reader later. She was inspired to become a writer by her 11th grade English teacher, Martha Shosa.
AUBURN, NY
Y105

Dubuque Author Hosts Her Book Launch Tonight (10/26)

Most of us spent the pandemic perfecting our lasagna recipe and binging "Tiger King" on Netflix. Local author Katherine Funke did not. Instead, she wrote a new novel called "The Agreement," and her book launch party happens tonight. Katherine, who goes by the pen name Katherine Sinn, stopped by the...
DUBUQUE, IA
thefocus.news

Why did Eric and Donna divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful?

Eric and Donna are destined for divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful and newer fans want to know their history together and where it all went wrong. Donna Logan first started seeing Eric Forrester when he was still married to Stephanie Forrester. He then divorced his wife to be with Donna, but it seems he is headed for a second divorce.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy