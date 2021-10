Hoops season starts in about a month and we now know where the media believes the Utes will fall this coming season. With all the turnover in the program both with the coaching staff and the roster the media picked the Utes to come in at No. 10 in the Pac-12 for the upcoming season. That spot is not a big surprise for the program, and I’m hoping Coach Smith can have similar results as he had at USU his first season when the Aggies were picked near the bottom of the MWC and he ended up winning the league.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO